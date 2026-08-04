Grain WhiskyHighlandsLowlandsVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Grain Whiskys Teil 1

Die insgesamt 30 Abfüllungen verteilen sich auf 3 Sessions, die heutige Verkostung stellt zwölf Bottlings vor

Whiskyfun beendet die seit Freitag andauernde Pause der täglichen Verkostungen, und startet heute eine Grain Whisky Reihe. Es stehen insgesamt 30 Bottlings für dieses Tasting bereit, die sich auf 3 Verkostungen aufteilen. Im Part 1 finden wir zwölf Abfüllungen, ihre Grain Whiskys stammt aus den Brennereien Strathclyde, North British, Port Dundas, Cambus, Dumbarton und Carsebridge. Die zwölf Bottlings und ihre jeweiligen Benotungen in unserer Übersicht:

AbfüllungPunkte

Strathclyde 12 yo 2013/2025 (43.5%, Jean Boyer, Gifted Stills of Scotland, small batch, 1st fill St Estèphe, 2153 bottles)84
North British 30 yo 1995/2026 (41.6%, Lady of the Glen, refill bourbon barrel, cask #55185, 216 bottles)82
North British 43 yo 1982/2025 (52.6%, Milroy’s of Soho, Vintage Reserve, 2nd fill hogshead)83
North British 34 yo 1991/2025 (40.1%, Thompson Bros. for The Whisky Exchange)83
Port Dundas 35 yo (50.5%, Living Souls, refill bourbon barrel, 2025)85
North British 32 yo 1993/2025 (52.2%, Corman Collins, Taste Still, 1st fill PX, cask #49576)86
Cambus 35 yo 1990/2025 (48.2%, Fadandel, refill hogshead, cask #93601, 217 bottles)84
Dumbarton 23 yo 2000/2024 (57.1%, Dràm Mor, refill bourbon barrel, cask #211885, 182 bottles)81
North British 33 yo 1991/2025 (43.1%, Morisco Spirits, Wunderkammer, refill bourbon barrel, cask #204407, 160 bottles)85
Strathclyde 31 yo 1993/2025 (54.6%, Lady of the Glen, The Ghosts of Dumbarton Castle, refill oloroso hogshead, cask # 243367, 145 bottles)82 
Carsebridge 25 yo 1979/2005 (56.4%, Duncan Taylor, Cask #3290186
Strathclyde 19 yo 2005/2024 (61.1%, James Eadie, first fill European oak oloroso finish, cask #367502, 315 bottles)84
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