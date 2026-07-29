The Lost Close in Edinburgh bringt The Lost Close No.3 – North British 30yo

238 Flaschen sind die Ausbeute eines Hogsheads, das für 30 Jahre die Heimat eines 1995 in Edinburgh destillierten North British Single Grain Whiskys war. Er wurde nun in Zusammenarbeit mit dem unabhängigen Abfüller CASC Whisky Ltd. für The Lost Close, eine Eventlocation unter dem alten Gerichtsgebäude von Edinburgh abgefüllt. Der The Lost Close No.3 – North British 30yo ist ausschließlich dort (nicht weit ab von der Royal Mile) erhältlich

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The Lost Close Unveils Independently Bottled, Story-Driven Whisky

Edinburgh, 29th July 2026 – The Lost Close, an underground historic whisky attraction just off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, today announces the launch of a new independently bottled whisky. The release marks the latest milestone in The Lost Close’s ongoing commitment to story-led whisky experiences.

The Lost Close No. 3 is a 30-year-old North British grain whisky with an ABV of 44.6%, distilled in Edinburgh in December 1995 and matured in a single refill hogshead for three decades. This rare release not only represents exceptional cask selection but also tells the story of one of Edinburgh’s most significant distilling institutions: the North British Distillery. With just 238 bottles produced, The Lost Close No. 3 is a whisky deeply rooted in Edinburgh’s heritage.

Founded in 1885 and operational by 1887, North British was established as a co-operative to challenge the monopoly on grain whisky production held by the Distillers Company Limited (DCL). Over its long history, the distillery has endured significant global events, having been repurposed for munitions production during World War I and temporarily closed during World War II due to shortages of raw materials.

These dates place North British only around 60 years younger than The Lost Close itself, reflecting the longevity and resilience both share within Edinburgh’s cultural heritage.

This particular cask was expertly selected in partnership with Chris Cusiter, former Scotland international rugby union player and now CEO of CASC Whisky Ltd, an independent Scotch whisky bottler. Single cask expressions from North British remain comparatively rare, particularly at this age. While grain whisky is typically matured for use in blends, relatively few casks are left to age for 30 years before being released as single cask bottlings, making this an increasingly remarkable discovery.

Katie Scott, Code Head of Experiences and Events, Stuart Bell, Code CFO, Andrew Landsburgh, Code CEO and Chris Cusiter, CEO of CASC Whisky

Chris Cusiter commented:

“A whisky like this is just as much about the story as it is the flavour. You’ve got over 30 years of quiet maturation, tied to a distillery with real history in the city, it all adds to the experience. What I loved about this cask is that it delivers both a beautifully balanced, elegant whisky, and a deeper sense of place and time behind it.”

Katie Scott, Head of Events and Experiences at The Lost Close, said:

“The Lost Close No. 3 fits perfectly within our whisky range. It’s a beautiful example of the kind of story-driven spirit we love to share. Every tasting with us is led by our expert Storytellers, and no two experiences are ever the same. This whisky gives us something truly special to explore with guests, connecting flavour, history and Edinburgh’s unique heritage in a meaningful way.”

Mature North British grain whiskies are especially prized for their ability to develop complexity while retaining a silky, elegant texture. After three decades in cask, The Lost Close No. 3 reveals a rich and refined profile. On the nose, it is clean, light and estery, with notes of green apple and underripe pear. The palate is light and airy, with butterscotch, toffee and hints of fresh coconut, leading to a vibrant, quick and citrussy finish.

Distilled during a pivotal cultural moment, the whisky also captures a snapshot of 1995, a year when Scottish culture was experiencing a global revival. Braveheart had reignited global fascination with Scotland and Trainspotting was being filmed on the streets of Edinburgh. The Lost Close offers guests the opportunity to experience another unique aspect of Edinburgh’s history, stepping into a close that was ‘lost’ following the Great Fire of 1824 before being found again in 2019.

The independently bottled range builds on The Lost Close’s growing reputation for expertly curated whisky experiences. By leveraging in-house expertise, the team will continue to expand its portfolio with distinctive, story-led expressions designed to elevate the guest experience.

The Lost Close No. 3 is now available exclusively at The Lost Close for £135, located just off Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile on Barrie’s Close.