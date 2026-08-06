Serge verkostet: Grain Whiskys, dritter und letzter Teil

Auch heute geht es bei Serge um Grain Whisky, und diesmal sind es ingesamt acht Abfüllungen aus Invergordon, North British und aus den Niederlanden, von der Insel Texel, einen jungen De Lepelaar – mit dme Schwergewicht auf North British (6 der acht Abfüllungen).
In dieser Verkostung reicht das Alter der Grains von drei bis 58 Jahre – und die Wertungen von 78 bis 90 Punkte. Hier unsere Tabelle dazu:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Invergordon 58 yo 1965/2025 (50%, Duncan Taylor, Signature Reserve, Frank McHardy 60th Anniversary bottling)
|90
|North British 20 yo 2005/2025 (54.9%, Dràm Mor, refill bourbon barrel, cask #602953, 184 bottles)
|83
|North British 32 yo 1992/2025 (47.9%, Dramfool, bourbon barrel, cask #320, 188 bottles)
|84
|North British 31 yo 1993/2025 (44.3%, Lady of the Glen, refill bourbon barrel, cask #52734, 113 bottles)
|78
|North British 34 yo 1991/2025 (43.5%, Tri Carragh, refill bourbon barrel, 165 bottles)
|80
|North British 29 yo 1995/2025 (49.9%, James Eadie, Distilleries of Great Britain & Ireland, refill hogshead, 361 bottles)
|84
|De Lepelaar 2021/2024 ‘Seaweed Tricolore Smoked Grain Whisky’ (45%, OB, palo cortado, 240 bottles)
|85
|North British 30 yo 1993/2023 (48.9%, Volpe & Castello, Stonyhurst, Hong Kong Exclusive, cask #48668)
|81