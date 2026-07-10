Unabhängiger Abfüller HIP setzt auf 200ml Flaschen – erste drei Whiskys veröffentlicht

Auf kleinere Flaschengrößen setzt der neue unabhängige Abfüller HIP aus Stirling in Schottland: Er füllt sein Angebot in 200ml Flaschen ab. Er will dadurch Whisky niederschwellig anbieten können, sowohl was Preis als auch Menge betrifft – und könnte damit gerade bei Menschen, die gerne mal einen Impulskauf machen oder bei denen 0,7l im Regal vor sich hinstauben, punkten.

Connor McCartney, der Gründer von HIP, meint dazu:

“HIP is about drinking better, not bigger. We wanted to remove the barriers that stop people satisfying their curiosity and exploring great spirits. Buying a full bottle can feel like a gamble, so we created a brand that lets people discover exceptional whisky and rum without breaking the bank. Everything about HIP is stripped back to what matters. Although our bottles are pocket-sized, each one opens the door to discovery. We source and bottle with the same care and attention as traditional independent bottlers – the only difference is the format.”