Unabhängiger Abfüller HIP setzt auf 200ml Flaschen – erste drei Whiskys veröffentlicht

Auf kleinere Flaschengrößen setzt der neue unabhängige Abfüller HIP aus Stirling in Schottland: Er füllt sein Angebot in 200ml Flaschen ab. Er will dadurch Whisky niederschwellig anbieten können, sowohl was Preis als auch Menge betrifft – und könnte damit gerade bei Menschen, die gerne mal einen Impulskauf machen oder bei denen 0,7l im Regal vor sich hinstauben, punkten.
Connor McCartney, der Gründer von HIP, meint dazu:
“HIP is about drinking better, not bigger. We wanted to remove the barriers that stop people satisfying their curiosity and exploring great spirits. Buying a full bottle can feel like a gamble, so we created a brand that lets people discover exceptional whisky and rum without breaking the bank. Everything about HIP is stripped back to what matters. Although our bottles are pocket-sized, each one opens the door to discovery. We source and bottle with the same care and attention as traditional independent bottlers – the only difference is the format.”
Der Name HIP kommt von der englischen Bezeichnung für Flachmann, Hip flask.
Für den Start werden zwei Single Malts und ein Single Grain sowie ein Rum angeboten – pro Flasche zahlt man 19,50 Pfund. Die Whiskys der Inaugural Release sind:
- Tomintoul 12yo – refill sherry butt
- Bowmore 13yo – refill bourbon barrel
- Invergordon 28yo – first fill bourbon barrel
Jeder der drei Whiskys wurde mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt.
In Deutschland werden die Abfüllungen von HIP unseres Wissens nach (noch) nicht vertrieben – aber vielleicht macht das Beispiel ja auch bei anderen Schule…
Anm.: Titelbild durch AI generativ erweitert mit Firefly Fill & Expand