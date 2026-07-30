Local Heros Blended Malts von D&M Winchester Ltd (Coleburn) mit Auszeichnungen bei der IWSC 2026

Auf mittlere Sicht soll die Destillerie Coleburn in der Speyside bei Longmorn ja auch als Brennerei wiederbelebt werden – momentan findet sich dort ein in Bau befindliches Bistro und Besucherzentrum – das wohl 2027 mit der Eröffnung der Brennerei ebenfalls offiziell eröffnet wird.

Das Unternehmen hinter dem Projekt, D&M Winchester Ltd, hat aber bereits vor einiger Zeit unter dem Label Local Heros drei Blended Malts herausgebracht, die nun bei der International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) einen One Star Great Taste Award sowie 2x Silber und 1x Bronze gewonnen haben. Das hat D&M Winchester Ltd zum Anlass genommen, uns für Sie eine Presseaussendung zu schicken, die wir hier gerne wiedergeben:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

COLEBURN DISTILLERY’S LOCAL HEROS COLLECTION GAINS INDUSTRY RECOGNITION AS SPEYSIDE REVIVAL GATHERS PACE

The Distillery at Coleburn is celebrating a strong start for its inaugural Local Heros whisky collection, with all three expressions receiving a one-star Great Taste Award and further recognition at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).

Launched as a celebration of the people, places and craftsmanship behind Scotch whisky, the Local Heros collection comprises three blended malts: Sherry Bomb, Sweet Peat and Big Smoke, each showcasing a distinct style and flavour profile.

Sherry Bomb and Big Smoke expressions were both awarded Silver medals at the IWSC, scoring 92 and 91 respectively, while Sweet Peat received a Bronze medal with 88 points, marking a significant achievement for the first releases from the historic Speyside distillery’s revival.

Owned by D&M Winchester Ltd since 2004, the site of Coleburn Distillery has a long-standing presence within the Scotch whisky industry. Based in Speyside, D&M Winchester has established itself as a trusted partner for whisky businesses, specialising in the sourcing, storage, management, maturation and bottling of malt and grain whisky. The company currently manages around 20,000 casks across three HMRC-compliant bonded warehousing sites, alongside offering end-to-end solutions for independent brands and bottlers.

Dale Winchester, co-owner of D&M Winchester commented:

“Seeing all three Local Heros expressions recognised by Great Taste, alongside our IWSC medals, is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the quality and character we wanted to capture with this first collection. “These awards mark a further milestone as we continue to bring The Distillery at Coleburn back to life, with new visitor experiences and hospitality offerings helping to create a destination that celebrates whisky, food and the community that surrounds it, right here in the heart of Speyside.”

The recognition comes as development continues across the Coleburn site. Planning has been submitted for a new warehouse tasting area, creating a unique visitor experience within the distillery’s historic former stillhouse, while construction has begun on The Kitchery, Coleburn’s new on-site bistro, with an opening targeted before the end of the year.

The developments form part of the wider vision to establish the first ‘whisky resort’, a one-stop destination for whisky, food and hospitality, building on D&M Winchester’s existing expertise in the industry.

The Local Heros collection is available now, with bottles retailing from £50 to £55. More information can be found here.

About Local Heros:

Sherry Bomb Blended Malt ABV: 46% RRP: £50

Aroma: Spicy and creamy, with honey, strawberry, red apple and cinnamon. Fruit-forward with toasted malt and a rich, complex depth.

Palate: Layers of dried fruit, sultanas and hazelnut, alongside stewed plums, figs and vanilla. A delicious maltiness is lifted by delicate berry notes.

Finish: Medium in length, fruity and smooth.

Sweet Peat Blended Malt ABV: 46% RRP: £52.50

Aroma: Caramel, butterscotch, vanilla, plum pudding and toffee, balanced by an elegant smokiness.

Palate: Marshmallow, fudge, sweet honey, pear drops and ripe banana. Beautifully balanced with gentle smoke and a touch of tobacco.

Finish: Long, sweet and smoky.

Big Smoke Blended Malt ABV: 46% RRP: £55

Aroma: Cherry, vanilla and lemon, with coastal notes, plum pudding and toffee, all underpinned by elegant smokiness.

Palate: Medicinal and estery, with banana, sea salt and a hint of tobacco carried on balanced smoke. Finish: Long and smoky.

About Coleburn Distillery:

Coleburn Distillery, located in the heart of Speyside, is being brought back to life as part of a landmark project to create a world-class whisky and hospitality destination. Once a working distillery, Coleburn is now being reinstated as a fully operational site, complete with a new distillery and visitor bistro in the first phase of development.

Future plans include whisky lodges, Pagoda penthouse and bistro, making Coleburn a true destination for whisky lovers and visitors from around the world. At its core, the project is about reviving the Coleburn spirit and offering a premium whisky experience rooted in heritage, craft, and place.