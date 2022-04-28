Scottish Whisky Association und Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery einigen sich

„Macaloney Brewer & Distillers Ltd and the Scotch Whisky Association have resolved their dispute after reaching agreement on the re-labelling of Macaloney Brewer & Distillers’ Canadian whiskies.“

So lautet die gemeinsame Erklärung der Scottish Whisky Association (SWA) und kanadischen Macaloney Brewer & Distillers Ltd (MBD) über das Ende ihrer juristischen und gerichtlichen Auseinandersetzung. Wie in vielen vergleichbaren Fällen beklagte die SWA als Interessenvertretung der schottischen Whisky-Industrie, der kanadische Whisky-Produzent würde reale oder fiktive Namen und/oder Bilder nutzen und verwenden, die an Schottland erinnern. Wir berichteten über diese Auseinandersetzung mehrmals.

Verglichen mit ähnlichen Fällen liest sich das gemeinsame Statement für SWA-Verhältnisse recht schmallippig. Das Statement von Dr. Graeme Macaloney, Präsident und Whisky-Maker bei der MBD, erscheint dagegen etwas euphorischer. In einem über PR Newswire for Journalists veröffentlichen Statement wird er zitiert mit (Sie finden die komplette englischsprachige Pressemitteilung zum Ende unseres Posts):

„We are delighted to announce that we have come to an agreement with the SWA. As a result, we will be rebranding our distillery and its associated tours and beer garden to ‚Macaloney’s Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery'“.

Ob die Einigung zwischen der SWA und der MBD viel weiter geht als nur die Umbenennung der ‚Macaloney Brewer & Distillers‘ in Macaloney’s Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery‘ sowie des früher als Glenloy bekannten Single Malts, konnten wir der Presseaussendung und den Statements beider Parteien nicht entnehmen.

Macaloney Distillers resolves dispute with Scotch Whisky Association over whisky labelling and wins big at 2022 World Whiskies Awards, UK.

The SWA settlement agreement follows the lawsuit filed by the SWA in the B.C. Supreme Court on 5th March 2021 where they expressed concern over the use of various branding terms ‚evocative of Scotland‘. Dr. Graeme Macaloney, MBD’s President and Whiskymaker, a native Scot and proud Canadian, commented:

„We are delighted to announce that we have come to an agreement with the SWA. As a result, we will be rebranding our distillery and its associated tours and beer garden to ‚Macaloney’s Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery'“.

„I am doubly pleased to announce that recently at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards in London, UK, our whiskies took ‚Canadian Best Single Malt‘ for our signature expression formerly known as Glenloy, ‚Canadian Best Triple Distilled Potstill Whisky‘ for our ‚Killeigh‘ whisky, and ‚Worlds Best New Make-Young Spirit‘ for our seaweed-peated spirit“.

With its SWA agreement and World Whiskies Awards medal haul in hand, MDB is now selling its award-winning, proudly Canadian whiskies, across the USA, the European Union, and the UK, both via whisky retailers and direct to consumers via its Canadian and international online shop at www.MacaloneyDistillers.com.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, distillery-brewery tours and beer garden tastings at Macaloney’s Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery are now fully back in swing.