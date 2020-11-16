Montag, 16. November 2020, 13:35:09
Serge verkostet: Ardmore – mehr als ein Dutzend Abfüllungen

Eine ausgiebige Session zu Wochenbeginn - rein unabhängig bestückt

Gleich vierzehn unterschiedliche Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Ardmore in den Highlands hat Serge Valentin heute auf Whiskyfun verkostet – zwischen 9 und 22 Jahre sind diese gereift, bevor sie in die Flasche kamen. Natürlich verkostet man selten 14 Whiskys an einem Tag, und Serge hat das auch nicht getan, sondern die Tastings verschiedener Tage in einem Artikel zusammengefasst – seit Mitte August.

Hier die Ergebnisse der Verkostung – die übrigens durchgehend aus unabhängigen Abfüllungen besteht:

AbfüllungPunkte
Ardmore 9 yo 2010/2020 (46%, James Eadie, Small Batch, 662 bottles)81
Ardmore 10 yo 2009/2019 (58.4%, Liquid Treasures, 10th Anniversary, sherry wood, 155 bottles) 82
Ardmore 17 yo 2002/2019 (52.7%, Hidden Spirits, cask #AM219, 226 bottles)86
Ardmore 10 yo 2008/2019 (54%, Asta Morris, fresh bourbon, cask #AM094, 272 bottles)84
Ardmore 10 yo 2009/2020 (56%, The Golden Cask, bourbon, cask # CM259, 245 bottles)84
Ardmore 16 yo 2003/2019 (53%, The Vintage Malt Whisky Co for Guangzhou Single Cask Single Malt China, Cask & Thistle, refill hogshead, cask #801287, 300 bottles)86
Ardmore 17 yo 2000/2017 (55.3%, The Golden Cask, cask #CM242)83
Ardmore 21 yo 1998/2019 (51.5%, Thompson Bros. Dornoch, 256 bottles) 87
Ardmore 21 yo 1998/2020 (53.1%, The Single Malts of Scotland, bourbon hogshead, cask #750788, 287 bottles)86
Ardmore 10 yo 2008/2019 (61.2%, Whisky Erlebnis for Erles Whiskyecke, ex-Islay cask)84
Aird Mhor 9 yo 2009/2019 (59.1%, Elixir Distillers, Whisky Trail, bourbon hogshead, cask #707915, 240 bottles)83
Ardmore 9 yo 2009/2019 ‘Tamashi’ (56.7%, Mizunara Private Bottling, American white oak, cask #709239, 251 bottles)85
Ardmore 22 yo 1997/2020 (50.6%, Les Grands Alambics, hogshead, 100 bottles)87
Ardmore 10 yo 2009/2020 (59%, Elixir Distillers, Whisky Trail, cask #707920)84
Ardmore. Bild: Potstill
