Serge verkostet: Caol Ila eimerweise – Teil 2

Was gestern mit neun verkosteten Abfüllungen aus der Islay-Brennerei Caol Ila begonnen hat, das wird heute mit weiteren neun Bottlings fortgesetzt. Alle bis auf eine sind unabhängige Abfüllungen, nur die letzte stammt direkt aus der Brennerei und ist auch nur dort beziehbar.
Die Punktewertungen sind recht eng verteilt – die Skala der Verkostung reicht diesmal von 84 bis 89 Punkte:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2010/2022 (56.8%, Berry Bros. & Rudd, for LMDW, Antipodes, Moscatel finish, cask #311735, 270 bottles)
|85
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2010/2021 (54.8%, Thompson Bros. for Nickolls & Perks, dechar/rechar wine hogshead, 298 bottles)
|84
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2009/2022 (56.3%, Whisky Sponge, second fill sherry butt, 374 bottles)
|88
|Aila Col 2009/2022 (56.3%, The Whisky Jury, refill hogshead, cask #Twj-Islay-2001-2, 338 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2009/2021 (46%, Signatory Vintage, Kirsch Import, refill sherry butt, cask #317885, 849 bottles)
|86
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2008/2020 (48.4%, Douglas Laing, Old Particular, refill hogshead, cask #DL 14251, 338 bottles)
|87
|Asta Ila 12 yo 2008/2021 (52%, Asta Morris, sherry butt, cask #AM141, 732 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2008/2021 (54.5%, Smuggler, bourbon hogshead, cask #310478, 312 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 14 yo (53%, OB, The Four Corners of Scotland, Distillery Exclusive, 2022)
|89