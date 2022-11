Micil Distillery kündigt Micil Madeira Island an

“After a year that has seen our team double in size, from 5 to 10 people, where we’ve won multiple awards, and increased our distribution tenfold, it’s great to be able to bring another new Irish Whiskey to the market to cap it off. We’re committed to bringing sourced, finished and independently bottled Single Pot Still whiskeys to the market that showcase new flavour profiles within the category and Micil Madeira Island does just that. With crisp candied citrus and underlying smoke, it’s a whiskey we’re tremendously proud of.”

Pádraic Ó Griallais, Micil Distillery Founder