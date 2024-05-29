Serge verkostet: Caol Ila – Teil 3 und 4

Bitte anschnallen: Achtzehn Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Caol Ila hat Serge Valentin noch gestern am Abend in seiner Serie von Verkostungen der Islay-Brennerei verkostet und bringt damit die Summe aller beschriebenen Bottlings in die vier Teilen auf 32.

Wir haben Teil 3 und Teil 4 in einer Tabelle zusammengefasst – und los geht’s:

Abfüllung Punkte

Caol Ila 10 yo 2012/2023 (55.8%, Hogshead Imports, 1st fill Caroni barrel, 44 bottles) 90 Caol Ila 2012/2023 (55.6%, Spencer Collings, 50th Anniversary, Marsala cask, cask #SC57, 262 bottles) 84 Caol Ila 15 yo (65.3%, Sestante, 75cl, +/-1985) 95 Caol Ila 33 yo (44.5%, Hunter Laing, The Kinship, cask #HL20647, 300 bottles, 2023) 90 Caol Ila 11 yo 2012/2023 (57.9%, The Whisky Cellar, Pintail, pineau des Charentes cask finish, cask #12038, 659 bottles) 85 Caol Ila 9 yo 2015/2024 (55.2%, Dràm Mor, French oak oloroso hogshead finish, cask #302611, 288 bottles) 86 Caol Ila 30 yo 1991/2021 (48.4%, Douglas Laing, Xtra Old Particular, Black series, sherry hogshead, cask #DL 15245, 190 bottles) 92 Caol Ila 13 yo 2008/2022 (51%, Or Sileis, Amarone finish, cask #9068, 210 bottles) 78 Caol Ila 10 yo 2013/2023 (56.1%, James Eadie, for the UK, refill Palo Cortado hogshead finish, cask #306696, 315 bottles) 88 Caol Ila 10 yo 2013/2023 (55.3%, James Eadie, refill Amontillado hogshead finish, ask #306695, 306 bottles) 86 Caol Ila 12 yo 2011/2023 (58.1%, Signatory Vintage for Whisky Bibliothek, bourbon barrel, cask #310863, 200 bottles) 88 Caol Ila 9 yo 2014/2023 (52.9%, Murray McDavid, Benchmark, Whisky in Leiden, Sauternes cask finish, 163 bottles) 83 Caol Ila 9 yo 2014/2023 (56.7%, The Collaboration, Whisky Shop Neumarkt, refill hogshead, cask #COLC101, 296 bottles) 88 Caol Ila 15 yo 2007/2023 (53.4%, Valinch & Mallet, sherry bota punta, cask #07322, 485 bottles) 91 Caol Ila 36 yo 1984/2021 (53.9%, Gordon & MacPhail, Private Collection, refill American hogshead, cask #3629, 177 bottles) 92 Caol Ila 35 yo 1984/2020 (47.5%, Golden Cask, bourbon barrel, cask #CM 260, 204 bottles) 91 Caol Ila 24 yo 1974/1998 (46%, Wilson & Morgan, Barrel Selection) 91 Caol Ila 10 yo 2013/2024 (57.8%, James Eadie, for Italy, refill hogshead, cask #306690, 338 bottles) 88

