Freitag, 31. Dezember 2021, 09:43:28
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslandsVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Ein wenig Highland Park zum Jahreswechsel

Fünf gute bis sehr, sehr gute Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie auf den Orkney Islands

Die letzte Verkostung auf Whiskyfun im Jahr 2021 ist der Destillerie Highland Park gewidmet – vier unabhängige Abfüllungen und eine aus der Destillerie selbst sind die Kandidaten für sie. Allesamt erhalten Sie Punkte mit einer Acht vorne, also im Bereich von gut bis sehr gut.

Hier die Wertungen der Verkostung in der tabellarischen Übersicht:

AbfüllungPunkte

Highland Park ‘Dragon Legend’ (43.1%, OB, +/-2017)83
Highland Park 12 yo 2008/2021 (61.3%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #4.270, ‘From Heather Moore to Seashore’, bourbon hogshead, 244 bottles)88
Highland Park 22 yo 1998/2021 (56.8%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice, for LMDW, first fill bourbon barrel, cask #5300, 183 bottles)89
An Orkney Distillery 8 yo 2012/2021 (57.1%, Watt Whisky, hogshead, 392 bottles)87
Secret Orkney 2017/2021 (59.8%, Swell de Spirits, palo cortado finish octave, cask #717/6C)80
Vorheriger ArtikelTTB-Neuheit: Bruichladdich Black Art 10.1

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Die Whiskys des Monats

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2021 Whiskyexperts GmbH

X