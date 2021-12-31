Serge verkostet: Ein wenig Highland Park zum Jahreswechsel

Die letzte Verkostung auf Whiskyfun im Jahr 2021 ist der Destillerie Highland Park gewidmet – vier unabhängige Abfüllungen und eine aus der Destillerie selbst sind die Kandidaten für sie. Allesamt erhalten Sie Punkte mit einer Acht vorne, also im Bereich von gut bis sehr gut.
Hier die Wertungen der Verkostung in der tabellarischen Übersicht:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Highland Park ‘Dragon Legend’ (43.1%, OB, +/-2017)
|83
|Highland Park 12 yo 2008/2021 (61.3%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #4.270, ‘From Heather Moore to Seashore’, bourbon hogshead, 244 bottles)
|88
|Highland Park 22 yo 1998/2021 (56.8%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice, for LMDW, first fill bourbon barrel, cask #5300, 183 bottles)
|89
|An Orkney Distillery 8 yo 2012/2021 (57.1%, Watt Whisky, hogshead, 392 bottles)
|87
|Secret Orkney 2017/2021 (59.8%, Swell de Spirits, palo cortado finish octave, cask #717/6C)
|80