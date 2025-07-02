Serge verkostet: Noch mehr Laphroaig und Williamson

Auch heute wieder kommen bei Serge Valentin Abfüllungen aus Laphroaig ins Glas – entweder unter dem Originalnamen oder mit „Williamson“ (nach der früheren Distillery Managerin Bessie Williamson) bezeichnet – eine gängige Methode unabhängiger Abfüller, wenn sie den Destillerienamen nicht verwenden dürfen.
Hier die Tabelle der insgesamt acht Abfüllungen in der Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Williamson 10 yo 2014/2024 (57.1%, Whisky Sponge, hogshead, Laphroaig butt finish, 100 bottles)
|88
|Williamson 16 yo 2006/2023 (51.5%, Casky & The Antelope, barrel, Ferry Ticket Series 1, cask #800128, 198 bottles)
|89
|Laphroaig 7 yo 2014/2021 (48%, The Single Malts of Scotland, Reserve cask, Parcel No.1, USA exclusive)
|85
|Williamson 9 yo 2012/2022 (60.5%, Whisky Picnic Bar Taiwan, Just Dram It, refill butt, cask #SI 2022-02, 267 bottles)
|86
|Williamson 17 yo 2006/2023 (58.7%, The Whisky Blues, barrel, cask #800135, 193 bottles)
|89
|Williamson 12 yo 2010/2023 (54.2%, The Whisky Agency for Oxhead, refill sherry hogshead, cask #4795, 118 bottles)
|87
|Williamson 12 yo 2010/2023 (54.2%, Morisco Spirits, refill sherry butt finish, 150 bottles)
|85
|Laphroaig 11 yo 1992/2004 (57.8%, Douglas Laing, Old Malt Cask Advance Sample for Alambic Classique Germany, refill butt, cask #1080)
|86