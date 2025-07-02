Mittwoch, 02. Juli 2025, 12:47:47
Verkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Noch mehr Laphroaig und Williamson

Nur Gutes gibt es über die acht Bottlings (allesamt unabhängig abgefüllt) von heute zu berichten...

Auch heute wieder kommen bei Serge Valentin Abfüllungen aus Laphroaig ins Glas – entweder unter dem Originalnamen oder mit „Williamson“ (nach der früheren Distillery Managerin Bessie Williamson) bezeichnet – eine gängige Methode unabhängiger Abfüller, wenn sie den Destillerienamen nicht verwenden dürfen.

Hier die Tabelle der insgesamt acht Abfüllungen in der Verkostung:

AbfüllungPunkte

Williamson 10 yo 2014/2024 (57.1%, Whisky Sponge, hogshead, Laphroaig butt finish, 100 bottles)88
Williamson 16 yo 2006/2023 (51.5%, Casky & The Antelope, barrel, Ferry Ticket Series 1, cask #800128, 198 bottles)89
Laphroaig 7 yo 2014/2021 (48%, The Single Malts of Scotland, Reserve cask, Parcel No.1, USA exclusive)85
Williamson 9 yo 2012/2022 (60.5%, Whisky Picnic Bar Taiwan, Just Dram It, refill butt, cask #SI 2022-02, 267 bottles)86
Williamson 17 yo 2006/2023 (58.7%, The Whisky Blues, barrel, cask #800135, 193 bottles)89
Williamson 12 yo 2010/2023 (54.2%, The Whisky Agency for Oxhead, refill sherry hogshead, cask #4795, 118 bottles)87
Williamson 12 yo 2010/2023 (54.2%, Morisco Spirits, refill sherry butt finish, 150 bottles)85
Laphroaig 11 yo 1992/2004 (57.8%, Douglas Laing, Old Malt Cask Advance Sample for Alambic Classique Germany, refill butt, cask #1080)86 
