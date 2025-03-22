Springbank bringt Countdown Release 2025: Springbank 30yo – Vergabe über Lossystem

Am Montag, den 24. März um 13 Uhr unserer Zeit öffnet Springbank das Ballot-System für den Erwerb der 2025er Ausgabe des Countdown Release, einen 30 Jahre alten Springbank, der aus einer Vermählung von drei Fässern besteht: ein frisches Bourbon-Fass, ein Refill Bourbonfass und ein refill Sherry Cask. Die Abfüllung wird in einer Auflage von 500 Flaschen erscheinen, ist mit 47,3% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und lässt sich, so man über das Lossystem den Zugriff erhält, um 2500 Pfund erwerben. Die Möglichkeit zum Mitmachen endet am 26. März 13 Uhr unserer Zeit.

Wir haben hier für Sie alle relevanten Information über die Springbank 30yo Countdown Collection 2025 Release von der Seite von Springbank:

The Countdown Collection 2025 Release

Ballot live Monday 24th March midday GMT – Wednesday 26th March midday GMT

The Countdown Collection is a celebration of the endurance, adaptability and unwavering commitment to producing whisky of the highest quality using traditional methods. The whiskies in this five part series are a tribute to the generations who have contributed to the success of Springbank under the steadfast leadership of J. & A. Mitchell.

The Countdown Collection series will feature one special bottling released each year from the distillery in the lead up to our landmark anniversary. Each edition will be limited to just 500 bottles available via ballot to Springbank followers around the world.

These whiskies are just one part of what will be a wider celebration of this huge achievement for the distillery which has remained independent throughout its 200 year history.

A variety of special events, experiences and prizes will be on offer in the lead up to and during our 200th Anniversary Year in 2028 so there is lots to look forward to and share with all those who have supported and taken interest in the distillery, or simply enjoyed drinking the whiskies made here over the years.

We hope you will join us on this exciting and inclusive journey, counting down the years to this momentous milestone.

Representatives from the Sales Team will be hosting a live discussion to look at the 2025 release, share information on the distillery projects funded by the series so far and look ahead to the 200 Year Anniversary celebrations in 2028. They’ll also provide a bit more insight in what goes on behind the scenes and provide some useful tips to help us make the ballot process go as smoothly as possible.

The 2025 Countdown Collection ballot will be live from Monday 24th March midday (GMT) – Wednesday 26th March midday (GMT).

Join us live from 7pm (GMT) on Monday 24th March. Streaming on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Aged for 30 years, the 2025 release was made from a marriage of three casks; one fresh bourbon cask , one refill bourbon cask and one refill sherry cask which have been nestled in our warehouses for the entirety of their maturation, destined to be part of this very special and significant collection.

Limited release of 500 bottles worldwide.

Available in a 70cl bottle.

47.3% Vol.

£2500 (including VAT)

Tasting Notes

Nose

The third release in our Countdown Collection series opens with notes of red apple, peach and raspberry, with a touch of dunnage and a caramel note developing over time.

Palate

Creamy on the palate with a subtle oaky element, there are notes of lemon rind, kiwi fruit, clotted cream and leather.

Finish

The finish is sweet with notes of soft fudge and tea leaf.