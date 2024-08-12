Montag, 12. August 2024, 19:27:55
Suntory Global Spirits stellt Peatland Water Sanctuary programme vor

Ein Video erläutert die Bedeutung der schottischen Moorgebiete und stellt das Programm näher vor

Das 2021 gestartete Peatland Water Sanctuary programme hat zum Ziel, Moor- und Torfgebiete und den mit diesen verbundenen Wasserhaushalt zu erhalten bzw. zu verbessern. Hierfür arbeitet Suntory Global Spirits (bis zum Mai als Beam Suntory bekannt) branchenübergreifend mit weiteren Unternehmen, staatlichen Stellen und NGOs zusammen. In einem etwa dreieinhalb Minuten langen Video (Sie finden dieses auf Vimeo sowie ebenfalls am Ende unseres Posts eingebettet) stellen Alistair Longwell, head of distilling and environment bei Suntory Global Spirits, gemeinsam mit den Beteiligten – Longwell wird von Vertretern der RSPB, der Scotch Whisky Association und der Land & Habitats Consultancy begleitet – diese Arbeit, ihre Ergebnisse und Perspektiven vor.

Er erklärt:

“Collaborative working is fundamental if we’re actually going to make a difference here. We will work collaboratively with other distillers. We’ll work collaboratively within the support network of the Scotch Whisky Association, which we’re very glad to do.“

“And at a restoration level, we don’t own enough land to make a difference, so we’re looking to work with like-minded and progressive private landowners, like the landowner here at Craigculter, Northern Peat and Moss, and also with government agencies such as Forestry and Land Scotland, and NGOs such as the RSPB, who we are very proud to be working with on two projects already.”

SourceWhisky magazine
