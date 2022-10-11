The Cairn Distillery ab 17. Oktober für Besucher geöffnet

Schottland ist ab nächster Woche um eine attraktive Destillerie reicher: The Cairn Distillery am nördlichen Rand des Cairngorms National Park, öffnet ab kommenden Montag, den 17. Oktober, ihre Türen für Besucher.

Welche Touren es dann in der sich im Besitz von Gordon & MacPhail befindlichen Brennerei geben wird, wie man sie (bereits jetzt) buchen und reservieren kann, finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

Bookings go live at The Cairn Distillery

The wait is finally over for the local community and whisky lovers with The Cairn Distillery opening its doors to the public from Monday 17th October.

From today, bookings can be made online for visitors to experience the first new distillery to be built in the Cairngorms National Park for more than a century.

Moray based family business, Gordon & MacPhail first unveiled their plans for a distillery at Craggan, near Grantown-on-Spey, in 2018, with planning permission granted in 2019.

Managing Director at Gordon & MacPhail, Ewen Mackintosh, explained: “After many years of preparation, planning and construction we look forward to finally opening the doors to members of the public, and in particular the local community, who have been so supportive since the project was first announced.

“Having secured such a beautiful and awe-inspiring location overlooking the River Spey towards the Cairngorms, we wanted to create a building which complements the majesty of the environment. We are delighted with the result, and we look forward to sharing it with visitors from all over the world.”

The new distillery aims to build on Gordon & MacPhail’s 127-year heritage of producing exceptional Scotch whisky to inspire future generations. With magnificent views of its stunning location just outside Grantown-on-Spey, visitors can choose from a selection of immersive experiences, each culminating in a whisky tasting in The Discovery Room. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the room provides a stunning backdrop for visitors as they taste the future today: blended malt whiskies created to give a sense of notes, flavours and aromas that will be seen in the character of single malts that will be released from The Cairn Distillery in the 2030s.

These sherry cask-matured, unpeated expressions are being released under the new CRN57 brand (the distillery sits on 57 degrees latitude from the equator), with 70cl bottlings available exclusively to those who tour the distillery. The oldest expression in the CRN57 range, a 70-Year-Old, is presented in a stunning crystal decanter and is the oldest blended malt whisky in the world.

Nestled on the banks of the river Spey on the northern frontier of the Cairngorms National Park, every detail of The Cairn Distillery has been considered to create a remarkable structure that is reflective of its environment. From its sedum roof which encourages insect life to thrive, to the Caithness stone pathways, every aspect is designed to respect the natural shapes and colours around it. Reforestation projects are also underway to encourage native species and particular care has been taken to encourage the local population of rare goldeneye ducks.

Food is also exclusively available to those who take a tour at The Gathering which offers tapas-style plates of the finest Scottish produce designed as the perfect accompaniment to an experience like no other.

Open seven days a week all year round, visitor experiences start at £25, with three options available:

THE EXPLORER EXPERIENCE (£25 / approx. 60 mins)

Visitors learn about the 127-year journey from 1895 to The Cairn opening its doors followed by an awe-inspiring film about its stunning location. A trip around the spirit production process is then followed by an absorbing foray through the art of maturation before tasting

drams of the CRN57 12-Year-Old, and 18-Year-Old blended malts, available nowhere else in the world.

THE ADVENTURER EXPERIENCE (£60 / approx. 90 mins)

Designed for visitors with that extra sense of adventure, this experience follows in the steps of the Explorer tour, but also includes a dram of the 25-Years-Old blended malt as well as several dishes prepared to complement the whisky at The Gathering using locally sourced produce of exceptional quality.

THE VOYAGER EXPERIENCE (£350 / 120 mins)

Reserved for those willing to push the boundaries of exploration, Voyagers undertake a full, far-reaching whisky expedition rounded off by a very special tasting experience.

Voyagers are personally guided around the production process by our distiller, on hand to explore every detail, with extended time for questions. In the Discovery Room, Voyagers are able to enjoy all six drams from the full CRN57 range, from 12-Years-Old up to 70-Years-Old. A full range of small dishes from The Gathering are also available. (Driving packs available for those unfortunate enough to be behind the wheel)

Tickets for the Explorer and Adventurer experiences can be booked online at thecairndistillery.com. Those wishing to go the extra mile and enjoy the Voyager experience should email info@thecairndistillery.com or call 01479 816543 and arrangements will be made to their specific requirements, subject to availability.

To book your trip to The Cairn Distillery, please visit: thecairndistillery.com