The Dalmore stellt die Vintage Collection 2024 vor

Wie in jedem Herbst stellt The Dalmore auch 2024 ihre neue Vintage Collection. In diesem Jahr bilden The Dalmore Vintage 2009 und The Dalmore Vintage 2006 die neue Kollektion der Highland-Brennerei.

The Dalmore Vintage 2009 ist ein 15 Jahre alter Single Malt Whisky mit 48,9 % Alkoholgehalt. Nach einer anfänglichen Reifung in ehemaligen Bourbonfässern aus amerikanischer Weißeiche folgte eine doppelte Reifung in handverlesenen Matusalem-Sherryfässern und 10 Jahre alten Tawny-Port-Fässern.

The Dalmore Vintage 2006 ist ein 18 Jahre alter Single Malt Whisky mit 47,2 % Alkoholgehalt. Auch dieser reifte anfänglich in ehemaligen Bourbonfässern aus amerikanischer Weißeiche. Anschließend reift er danach in 30 Jahre alten Matusalem Oloroso Sherryfässern und 30 Jahre alten Amoroso Sherryfässern.

The Dalmore Vintage Collection 2024 ist ab diesem Monat bei ausgewählten Fachhändlern und Einzelhändlern erhältlich, The Dalmore Vintage 2009 erscheint mit einer UVP von £173 (das wären etwa 210 €), The Dalmore Vintage 2006 mit einer UVP von £403 (das wären etwa 485 €).

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir von The Dalmore erhalten haben:

THE DALMORE PRESENTS TWO NEW LIMITED EDITION WHISKIES WITH THE 2024 RELEASE OF THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

The Dalmore Highland Single Malt Whisky has unveiled The Vintage Collection 2024, offering two exquisite expressions – The Dalmore Vintage 2009 and The Dalmore Vintage 2006.

Released annually, The Dalmore Vintage Collection showcases exceptional whiskies of distinguished character and celebrates a unique tradition, treasured by The Dalmore whisky makers, that dates back more than 50 years and still continues today.

For the last five decades, every November, The Dalmore whisky makers personally assess and nose the casks in each of the warehouses at the distillery in Alness. The Dalmore is home to precious spirit, laid to mature within exemplary casks and nurtured for years, yet no one can truly know what time and nature have given to these whiskies.

November is the optimum time to assess these casks, when they are at rest after the warmer summer months and the cooling temperature allows the spirit to shine. The Dalmore whisky makers take this extra step to meticulously assess and hand-select just a few casks that hold spirit which exemplifies The Dalmore’s quality and style, to be considered for the ‘Vintage Collection’ for the year ahead. Only those deemed the finest at each age, 15 and 18 Years Old, become part of the next Vintage Collection release.

The whiskies chosen for The Dalmore Vintage Collection each have to offer distinctive characteristics that distinguish those two Single Malts above all else and showcase an element of The Dalmore’s house style. For 2024, the flavours of rich decadent desserts are explored, with The Dalmore Vintage 2009 offering key notes of dark plum and morello cherries and The Dalmore Vintage 2006 presenting flavours of dark chocolate and Sherry-soaked raisins.

The Dalmore Vintage 2009 is a 15 Year Old Single Malt Whisky at 48.9% ABV that offers aromas of dark plum, cracked black pepper, whispers of Manuka honey, and hints of clove. To taste, Morello cherries and dates, with elevated notes of candied Seville orange, fresh figs, and light cacao. To finish, rich plum is complemented by moist ginger cake, roast chestnut, and soft wood spice.

The flavours have been created from an initial maturation in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, followed by a dual finish in hand-selected Matusalem Sherry casks and 10 Year Old Tawny Port pipes.

These casks are exclusively sourced by The Dalmore from the finest winemakers, González Byass and Graham’s Port. The Dalmore enjoys an exclusive partnership with these expert makers and their incredible wines which work perfectly with The Dalmore’s spirit, as further showcased in the first two editions of The Dalmore’s Cask Curation Series.

The Dalmore Master Whisky Maker, Gregg Glass shares further thoughts on The Dalmore Vintage 2009:

“This is a rich and decadent whisky from The Dalmore where the sweet malt, soft fruit, and citrus flavour characteristics of The Dalmore are enhanced by the influences of sweet vanilla, creamy caramel, and gentle gingerbread.

“This unique spirit was first finessed in 30 Year Old Matusalem Oloroso Sherry Casks from our exclusive partner González Byass, which gives a touch of antique oak to the whisky. The whisky spends a further period in 10 Year Old Tawny Port pipes, sourced from our partner, Graham’s Port, which provide those dark plum, Manuka honey, and gentle wood spice elements. “The Dalmore Vintage 2009 is best savoured with a splash of water, unless preferred over ice, or at bottle strength, and would pair excellently with game meats or a fruit-forward dessert.”

The Dalmore Vintage 2006 is an 18 Year Old Single Malt Whisky at 47.2% ABV which welcomes you with enticing notes of Sherry-soaked raisins, along with roasted figs, cedar wood, and honey. To taste, dark fruit intertwines with liquorice and cacao, before developing notes of bergamot, and blood orange. Antique Sherry notes linger on the palate to finish, expressing rich berries, liquorice, cassia bark, and dark chocolate.

This whisky has been matured in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels and enhanced by finishing in hand-selected rare and aged Matusalem, and Amoroso Sherry casks.

Gregg Glass shares additional personal notes on The Dalmore Vintage 2006:

“This exquisite whisky has deep vanilla, sweet caramel, and honey notes from its maturation in first-fill American white oak ex-Bourbon. These flavours have been interwoven with antique notes, offered by finishing in those exclusively sourced 30 Year Old Matusalem Oloroso Sherry casks and 30 Year Old Amoroso Sherry casks.

“Dark chocolate, rich berries, and wood spice are present from the influence of the Matusalem casks, while Sherry-soaked raisins, and slightly drier, more aromatic, almost herbal notes are offered from the Amoroso casks. “The result is sumptuous, warming layers of flavour, interweaving to create this rich and robust Single Malt Whisky. The Dalmore Vintage 2006 would pair well with Spanish tapas, a cheeseboard or something sweeter like dark chocolate truffles. As with the 2009 Vintage, savour this whisky with a splash of water, over ice, or neat, as per your preference.”

The Dalmore Vintage 2009 and The Dalmore Vintage 2006 are strictly limited editions and are non chill-filtered, natural colour and each bottled at specially selected strengths chosen by The Dalmore whisky makers.

The Dalmore Vintage Collection is presented in elegant packaging with tones of powder blue, evocative of the Autumn season at the Distillery, when The Dalmore whisky makers select the Vintages. The carton features a refined geometric pattern, with a striking silver accent at the base. The vintage and year of bottling are proudly displayed in silver on pack and on bottle, which both feature the iconic 12-point Royal Stag, which signifies The Dalmore’s Royal heritage, and has become an emblem for the brand recognised the world over.

This release from The Dalmore has become highly anticipated and considered a ‘must have’ collectible for whisky connoisseurs and discerning clientele in the world’s finest outlets.

The Dalmore Vintages Collection is available in select specialists and retailers from this month.

The Dalmore Vintage 2009 is a 15 Year Old Single Malt, 48.9% ABV, £173 RSP

The Dalmore Vintage 2006 is an 18 Year Old Single Malt, 47.2% ABV, £403 RSP