The English Whisky Company veröffentlicht Founder’s Private Cellar: 15yr Anniversary Whisky

Der Whisky ist nicht nur der älteste aus der Brennerei, sondern auch der älteste englische Whisky insgesamt...

Seit kurzem gibt es im Webshop der English Whisky Company in Norfolk einen ganz speziellen Whisky zu kaufen: Mit seinen 15 Jahre ist er so alt wie die Brennerei, stammt also aus der Gründungszeit und ist der älteste Whisky, den man in der Brennerei im Angebot hat.

Die Brennerei schreibt zum neuen Founder’s Private Cellar: 15yr Anniversary Whisky, der aus einem Einzelfass stammt und in Fassstärke abgefüllt wurde:

In 2005 our founder James Nelstrop decided to fulfil his lifelong dream to open a whisky distillery; within a year he had built England’s first registered whisky distillery for over a century and the stills were flowing with our wonderful spirit. Since then, our single malt whisky has been maturing in the very finest oak casks.

We launch this autumn, our oldest release to date, a 15yr old that has been matured in a beautiful bespoke sherry cask. This sublime single cask bottling is testament to the quality of whisky produced by The English Whisky Co. and a celebration of our Founders dream to make whisky in England.

Der mit 57,6% vol. abgefüllte Whisky hat eine Auflage von 572 Flaschen und kostet 295 britische Pfund. Er reifte in einem ex-Oloroso-Butt. Die Tasting Notes im Originalwortlaut:

TASTING NOTES

This wonderfully dark and oily 15yr old single malt whisky gives off a fantastic aroma of dates raisins and sultanas; in the mouth there are waves of cherries, chocolate and figs with a hint of ginger and added fruits when a splash of water is added.

