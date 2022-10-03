The English Whisky Company veröffentlicht Founder’s Private Cellar: 15yr Anniversary Whisky

Seit kurzem gibt es im Webshop der English Whisky Company in Norfolk einen ganz speziellen Whisky zu kaufen: Mit seinen 15 Jahre ist er so alt wie die Brennerei, stammt also aus der Gründungszeit und ist der älteste Whisky, den man in der Brennerei im Angebot hat.

Die Brennerei schreibt zum neuen Founder’s Private Cellar: 15yr Anniversary Whisky, der aus einem Einzelfass stammt und in Fassstärke abgefüllt wurde:

In 2005 our founder James Nelstrop decided to fulfil his lifelong dream to open a whisky distillery; within a year he had built England’s first registered whisky distillery for over a century and the stills were flowing with our wonderful spirit. Since then, our single malt whisky has been maturing in the very finest oak casks.

We launch this autumn, our oldest release to date, a 15yr old that has been matured in a beautiful bespoke sherry cask. This sublime single cask bottling is testament to the quality of whisky produced by The English Whisky Co. and a celebration of our Founders dream to make whisky in England.