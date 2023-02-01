The Glasgow Distillery mit neuem Branding

Einen neuen Look gibt sich die Glasgow Distillery mit dem neuen Branding, das, laut der Destillerie, einen Schwerpunkt auf das Storytelling legt.

Der neue Look ist die Basis für mehr Veränderungen, die die Brennerei aber auf der Webseite derweilen nur vage ankündigt:

Our new The Glasgow Distillery Co. branding highlights our emphasis on storytelling. We tell Glasgow stories that are full of spirit, each of our spirit brands tells its own unique and memorable story, and our amazing customers create their own memories and stories by enjoying our spirits together. Simply put, we are Glasgow’s distillery, telling Stories With Spirit.

This new look provides a platform upon which we are building the next stage of the distillery’s future, and soon we will be announcing more exciting news as we take our next step forward.