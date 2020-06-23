The Scotsman: Interview mit Liam Hughes, The Glasgow Distillery Company

Eine interessante Junge Destillerie in Schottland ist The Glasgow Distillery, die mittlerweile bereits einige eigene Abfüllugen auf den Markt gebracht hat, so zum Beispiel unlängst den Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Triple Distilled – Release No.1.

Von links nach rechts: Ian McDougall, Finance Director, und Liam Hughes, CEO, The Glasgow Distillery Company.

Mit ihrem Mitbegründer, Liam Hughes, hat The Scotsman nun ein Interview geführt und ihn über die Brennerei sowie deren Strategie, um mit den Big Players mithalten zu können, gesprochen. Aber auch um die Auswirkungen von Covid-19, die ja besonders für kleinere Brennereien, die gerade am Markt Fuß fassen, nicht so ohne Weiteres verdaubar sind, geht es in dem ausführlichen Gespräch:

What impact is Covid-19 having?

Covid-19 has had different impacts on us. Some have been positive, with a 400 per cent in online sales since lockdown began, and some negative. We have colleagues in the industry furloughed and our launch in the US has been postponed until 2021 at the earliest which is very frustrating.

I think it’s important that, as we emerge from lockdown, everyone supports our wonderful pubs, cafés and restaurants We abandon our on-trade culture at our peril. I think the on-trade in Ireland and Scotland is part of who we are and what we are. I think we would be less as two nations if we allowed that sociability and culture to disappear.

Für den Rest den interessanten Gesprächs folgen Sie bitte unserem Link hier.