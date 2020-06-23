Dienstag, 23. Juni 2020, 15:39:16
Suche auf Seite
InterviewSchottlandLowlands

The Scotsman: Interview mit Liam Hughes, The Glasgow Distillery Company

Der Mitbegründer der kleinen Brennerei in Glasgow steht der Zeitschrift Rede und Antwort...

Glenallachie for whic

Eine interessante Junge Destillerie in Schottland ist The Glasgow Distillery, die mittlerweile bereits einige eigene Abfüllugen auf den Markt gebracht hat, so zum Beispiel unlängst den Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Triple Distilled – Release No.1.

Von links nach rechts: Ian McDougall, Finance Director, und Liam Hughes, CEO, The Glasgow Distillery Company.

Mit ihrem Mitbegründer, Liam Hughes, hat The Scotsman nun ein Interview geführt und ihn über die Brennerei sowie deren Strategie, um mit den Big Players mithalten zu können, gesprochen. Aber auch um die Auswirkungen von Covid-19, die ja besonders für kleinere Brennereien, die gerade am Markt Fuß fassen, nicht so ohne Weiteres verdaubar sind, geht es in dem ausführlichen Gespräch:

What impact is Covid-19 having?

Covid-19 has had different impacts on us. Some have been positive, with a 400 per cent in online sales since lockdown began, and some negative. We have colleagues in the industry furloughed and our launch in the US has been postponed until 2021 at the earliest which is very frustrating.

I think it’s important that, as we emerge from lockdown, everyone supports our wonderful pubs, cafés and restaurants We abandon our on-trade culture at our peril. I think the on-trade in Ireland and Scotland is part of who we are and what we are. I think we would be less as two nations if we allowed that sociability and culture to disappear.

Für den Rest den interessanten Gesprächs folgen Sie bitte unserem Link hier.

Vorheriger ArtikelVideo: Ralfy verkostet Lagavulin DE 1994 (Review #831)
Nächster ArtikelPR: Live – Whisky – Tasting „Scotch Universe“ am 10. Juli 19 Uhr mit Michel Reich – exklusiv für Österreich

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Lowlands

Neu von der Glasgow Distillery: Malt Riot Blended Malt

Der Blended Malt der jungen Destillerie besteht zum Hauptteil aus dem eigenen Glasgow 1770 Single Malt.
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

Glasgow Distillery veröffentlicht vierten und letzten Whisky aus der Prometheus-Serie

Sherry und Rauch, 30 Jahre gereift und aus der Speyside - das sind die Eckdaten der finalen Edition der Serie
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Glasgow Distillery verdoppelt Kapazität mit Margaret und Frances

Die Brennerei setzt den Jugendstil-Künstlerinnen Margaret und Frances MacDonald ein Denkmal
Weiterlesen
Lowlands

Die Glasgow Distillery Company kündigt ihre neuen Abfüllungen an

Die Glasgow Distillery Company präsentiert ihre kommenden Abfüllungen. Bis...
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Glasgow Distillery Company plant rasche Kapazitätserweiterung

Nicht nur für viele Whiskyfreunde, sondern auch für die...
Weiterlesen
Lowlands

Video: Glasgow Distillery

Die Glasgow Distillery ist die erste Single Malt Distillery...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
JJCorryIW Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Kaspar Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
82 Newcastle

Neueste Artikel

Jobangebot: Die Whiskybotschaft sucht eine Vollzeitkraft (m/w/d) als Teamleader für Service und Ladengeschäft ab 01. September 2020

Deutschland
Das bekannte Fachgeschäft in Kerken am Niederrhein sucht personelle Verstärkung
Weiterlesen

Neu: Glenfarclas Pagoda Sapphire Reserve 1953

Highlands
Den Whisky gibt es auch als 1,5 Liter Magnum Edition...
Weiterlesen

PR: Live – Whisky – Tasting „Scotch Universe“ am 10. Juli 19 Uhr mit Michel Reich – exklusiv für Österreich

Österreich
Der Whisky Druid Michel Reich, Gründer von Scotch Universe, im Livestream mit sechs seiner Abfüllungen
Weiterlesen

The Scotsman: Interview mit Liam Hughes, The Glasgow Distillery Company

Interview
Der Mitbegründer der kleinen Brennerei in Glasgow steht der Zeitschrift Rede und Antwort...
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Lagavulin DE 1994 (Review #831)

Islay
Eine etwas ältere Abfüllung - mit sehr guter Note
Weiterlesen

PR: Spenden-Livestream von WhiskyJason für die Corona Hilfe Aktion Lichtblick am 26. Juni um 21 Uhr

Deutschland
Eine Live-Versteigerung für einen guten Zweck - mit vielen interessanten Flaschen
Weiterlesen

PR: Besucherzentrum von Buffalo Trace öffnet ab 1. Juli wieder seine Pforten (mit Video)

Markt
Im Video werden die Hygienemaßnahmen, die die Brennerei für ihre Gäste ergreift, detailliert präsentiert
Weiterlesen

PR: Buffalo Trace ist „Distillery Of The Year“

Hintergrund
Die Whiskyspezialisten in Frankfort/Kentucky holen sich den begehrten Titel in 2020 und weitere 18 Auszeichnungen bei der SFWSC
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Mareike

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Juni 2020: anCnoc 12 year old

Exclusiv
Zum Beginn eines hoffentlich wunderbaren Sommers stellen wir Ihnen einen unterschätzten Speysider vor
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Mai 2020: Glenmorangie The Original 10yo

Exclusiv
Nachdem wir im April unser Whisky des Monats ausfiel, beginnen wir im Mai wieder mit der monatlichen Kür. Und in dieser selbst...
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Whiskystats: Wie sammle ich Whisky richtig?

Hintergrund
Eine Whiskysammlung "passiert" fast jedem Whiskyfreund - irgendwann stellt sich dann die Frage nach der Werthaltigkeit
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheiten: GlenDronach Cask Bottling 1993 und neue BenRiach Cask Editions

Highlands
Vorboten der neuen Serien - diese speziellen Abfüllungen könnten alleridings rein für den US-Markt sein
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Old Pulteney mit Wumms

Highlands
...und einen Aperitiv mit weniger PS, aber einer tollen Wertung
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X