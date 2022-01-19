The GlenDronach enthüllt mit The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years ihren bisher ältesten und seltensten Whisky

Gerade noch stellte uns Serge Valentin diese Abfüllung vor, und nun können wir Ihnen auch schon die dazu passende Pressemitteilung präsentieren:

The GlenDronach stellt mit The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years ihre bisher älteste Abfüllung vor. Nur 198 Flaschen dieses raren Malts sind weltweit erhältlich. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei £20.000, was in etwa 25.000 € entspricht. Alle weiteren Details zu dieser Abfüllung inklusive eines Vorstellungs-Videos finden Sie folgend:

A STORY OF RARE DEDICATION: THE GLENDRONACH UNVEILS OLDEST EXPRESSION

The GlenDronach is today announcing the limited release of its first-ever 50 Year Old Single Malt; the Highland Distillery’s oldest and rarest whisky to date. Distilled in 1971, this expression represents a milestone in the near two-hundred-year history of The GlenDronach Distillery.

The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years has quietly slumbered over five long decades in rare Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks, from the Spanish bodegas of Jerez in Andalucía. Personally selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie, these exquisite casks have been married for a final maturation in a single Pedro Ximénez cask. Only a small number of casks are chosen to reach such a celebrated age, and just 198 bottles will be available worldwide of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years.

Protected and nurtured in The GlenDronach’s traditional dunnage warehouses for over half a century, this rare liquid has survived floods and howling Highland winters, as well as being haunted by the legend of a Spanish ghost. This expression tells a story of the rare dedication and mastery of those custodians who have devoted their lives, through highs and lows, to protecting and nurturing this exceptionally rare Single Malt.

Master Blender, Rachel Barrie, said:

“The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the most prestigious expression of what this timeless, richly-sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has to offer.

“At 50 Years Old, it is exceptionally rich and seductive, with mellow layers of alluring complexity. On the nose, ripe dark cherry and plum are the preludes to the harmony of rolling stone fruit, while the palate brings an exquisite overture of flavour with dense undertones of dark chocolate, tobacco, and cocoa.

“It has been a privilege to be the final custodian of our oldest expression to date, passed down through generations. The result is a hand-crafted Highland Single Malt that tells a story of rare dedication, of which The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the rarest of them all.”

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Antique mahogany chestnut

Nose: Ripe dark cherry and plum are the preludes to a harmony of rolling stone fruit, gentian, and a plume of smouldering tobacco – lifted by lilting notes of bramble, orange, and cranberry.

Palate: Dense undertones of dark chocolate, tobacco, and cocoa form an exquisite overture of flavour. A perfect counter comes in a crescendo of elegant plum and luxurious black cherry, enrobed in a swathe of velvet espresso.

ABV: 43.8%

RRP: £20,000 GBP (including all taxes. Global markets may vary.)

Each hand-numbered bottle of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is presented in a luxurious, genuine leather case accompanied by an embossed leather booklet detailing the distillery history, tasting notes, and unique craft.

Bottle No. 1 of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years was proudly donated to the inaugural Distillers’ One of One Auction in December 2021, raising £40,000 in support of disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is bottled at 43.8% ABV, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, has developed its deep colour naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it has rested. The GlenDronach Aged 50 years will be available to purchase from selected specialist retailers worldwide from January 2022 (global markets may vary).