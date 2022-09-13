Thirstie und Brown-Forman starten E-Commerce-Partnerschaft mit Benriach in den USA

Im letzten Monat gab Beam Suntory die strategische Partnerschaft mit BlackSquare bekannt. Diese statten nun den Spirituosenkonzern mit modernster Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)-E-Commerce-Technologie für Laphroaig auf dem britischen und deutschen Markt aus (wir berichteten). Und auch Brown-Forman verstärkt ebenfalls seine Aktivitäten auf dem Gebiet E-Commerce. Der führende Anbieter auf diesem Gebiet Thirstie wird für die Marke und Brennerei Benriach einen Online-Shop auf dem US-amerikanischen Markt betreiben. Eine besonderer Aspekt dieses Shops: Die von Thirstie entwickelte Technologie verfügt über einen ausgeklügelten Einzelhandelsalgorithmus, der die Produktverfügbarkeit basierend auf den von den Einzelhandelspartnern festgelegten Preisen und marktbasierten Steuerberechnungen dynamisch bestimmt, so heißt es in der Presseaussendung die wir über PR Newswire for Journalists erhielten. Benriach ist die erste Marke im Spirituosenportfolio von Brown-Forman, die in den USA ein solches Online-Shopping-Erlebnis bietet.

Hier nun die vollständige Meldung dazu in der englischsprachigen Original-Version:

Thirstie and Brown-Forman Launch Benriach Single Malt Scotch Whisky E-Commerce Partnership With Debut of Digital Storefront

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thirstie, the leading e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol brands, today announced its partnership with Benriach Single Malt Scotch Whisky through the launch of the brand’s store for U.S. consumers to purchase whisky online. Benriach is the first brand within Brown-Forman’s prestigious spirits portfolio to have a branded online shopping experience in the U.S.

Benriach’s online shop, powered by Thirstie, will provide consumers with a seamless digital experience through Thirstie’s retail integration and partnerships.

Since the launch of Thirstie’s proprietary platform in 2016, the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to compliance, enabling a three-tier compliant branded e-commerce solution for beverage alcohol suppliers. The technology, built by Thirstie, has a sophisticated retail algorithm that dynamically determines product availability based on pricing set by retail partners and tax calculations based on the market. Thirstie’s front-end technology delivers a unique branded experience for adult consumers.

„e-Commerce within the spirits industry is rapidly growing, as adult consumers continue to shop online,“ stated Laura Petry, VP Group Brand Director – Emerging Brands. „At Brown-Forman, we are the champion of consumers, shoppers, customers, and trade. They are at the heart of everything we do. When looking for a partner to deliver a branded e-commerce experience, it was critical to find a solution that delivers a compliant experience and adheres to the regulations within beverage alcohol. We are excited to partner with Thirstie to launch our Benriach branded storefront within the US.“

Benriach, based in Speyside, Scotland, is part of Brown-Forman’s Single Malt Scotch Whisky family crafted under the guidance of Master Blender Rachel Barrie. Its unique whisky-making heritage and extensive flavor profile attract consumers globally, especially in the U.S. market. Benriach’s digital storefront will enable U.S. customers to purchase the brand’s extraordinary range of whiskies delivered or shipped directly to their homes.

„We are excited for Thirstie’s partnership with Benriach coming to life with the launch of the online storefront,“ stated Thirstie’s CEO & Co-Founder, Devaraj Southworth. „We certainly share a like-minded approach in paving the way for digital transformation in the spirits industry, while respecting the foundational principles our sector was established on.“

Adult consumers in CA, CT, DC, FL, IL, MN, NJ, NY, WA markets can now purchase Benriach at shop.benriachdistillery.com.