Tomatin bringt ersten Cù Bòcan mit Altersangabe: Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old

Mit dem Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old werden Whiskyfreunde in jene Zeiten zurücktransportiert, als die Highland-Brennerei Tomatin damit begann, im Winter 2005 für eine Woche getorften Spirit zu produzieren und ihn nach entsprechender Reifung unter dem Namen Cù Bòcan zu verkaufen – die erste Ausgabe erschien 2013.

Der Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old ist über die gesamte Zeit in Oloroso Sherry Casks gelegen und hat dadurch Noten von getrockneten Früchten, flambierter Orangenschale, Honeycomb Toffee, schwarzer Kirsche und Kardamom erhalten. Er wird jährlich erscheinen, Batch #1 umfasst 3000 Flaschen. Die Flasche wird in UK 95 Pfund kosten.

Hier alle Infos dazu aus der Pressemitteilung:

Cù Bòcan releases Limited Edition 15 Year Old, the first age-stated whisky added to the range

Cù Bòcan Single Malt has just released (Friday 30th) a limited edition 15 Year Old, this is the brand’s first age-stated whisky expression. The 15 Year Old has been fully matured in Oloroso Sherry casks for a minimum of 15 years, this 2022 Edition is the first in a series of planned annual batch releases.

The award winning experimental Highland Single Malt is distilled every winter at Tomatin Distillery in limited batches and made with lightly peated Scottish barley for its signature wisp of smoke. In late 2005, after Tomatin had achieved its annual production quota, the Distillery Manager at the time brought in a load of lightly peated barley allowing the distillery to produce its own peated spirit for the last week of the year.

This production coincided with incredibly low water temperatures and resulted in a slightly oilier mouthfeel in the new make spirit. Recognising the quality of this spirit, the distillery continued to produce Cù Bòcan in small batches every winter since 2005. The newly released Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old features some of the first lightly peated spirit to be laid down in casks.

Matured fully in Oloroso Sherry casks for a minimum of 15 years, Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old is a decadent single malt with sun dried fruits and smoky exotic spices. The Oloroso Sherry casks impart flavours of dried fruits, flamed orange peel, cinder toffee, black cherry and cardamom. The peat provides a traditional earthy dryness rather than an obvious smoke, this has helped keep some of the sweeter elements of the sherry casks perfectly balanced.

Cù Bòcan is also renowned for exploring innovative maturations, creating whiskies full of intrigue and surprise. Earlier this year the brand released two new expressions within their Creation series, Creation #3, matured in Moroccan Cabernet Sauvignon casks and Creation #4, matured in a combination of Port and Cognac casks.

The current Cù Bòcan range now comprises of Cù Bòcan Signature, the only ongoing product within the range, matured in Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry and North American Virgin Oak casks, the Creation series and the newly released Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old.

Graham Nicolson, Sales Director, says:

“We are delighted to introduce the 15 Year Old into the Cù Bòcan range, this whisky takes us back to where it all began, when we first started producing lightly peated spirit in the midst of winter back in 2005. This release is a celebration of how far we have come since then, and a nod to all the exciting plans we have in store for Cù Bòcan, opening up the world of lightly peated whisky”.

Each Cù Bòcan Single Malt offers an exploration in the subtleties of smoke, the character of the casks and the mastery of maturation. The range is always non-chill filtered and natural in colour. Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old, 2022 Edition, has been bottled at 50% Abv. and is a limited batch release with only 3,000 bottles available worldwide.

Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old, 2022 Edition, is available in specialist shops worldwide with an RRP of £95 per 700ml bottle.