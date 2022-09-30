Irish Distillers bringt Method and Madness Oats and Malt

Mit heutigem Datum hat Irish Distillers eine neue Abfüllung der Marke Method and Madness angekündigt: Method and Madness – Oats and Malt (46% vol.) ist ein dreifach destillierter irischer Whiskey aus der Midleton Micro Distillery mit einer Mashbill bestehend aus 40% Malt und 60% Hafer. Der Whisky reifte in ex-Bourbon Fässern. Er stammt aus den Händen von Katherine Condon.

Geschmacklich wird der Whiskey so beschrieben: malzig, mit den süßen Noten von Verialien, grünem Apfel und Zitronenzesten, durch den Hafer kommt der Geschmack von Mashmallows und Fudge und ein cremiges Finish.

Der Kommentar von Katherin Condon:

“Nearly a year on from the release of Method and Madness – Rye and Malt, we are extremely proud to introduce the world to the second release from our Micro Distillery in Midleton. The innovations within Irish whiskey continue to play a key role in growing the industry and it is a joy to be a part of that with the work we do at the Micro Distillery. The Oats and Malt release represents something exciting. By working with traditional malted barley in copper pot stills and combining this with Irish sourced oats, we are honouring our past while pushing forward with innovation. This is an extraordinary Irish whiskey offering that is a first for Method and Madness.”