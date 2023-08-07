Tomintoul veröffentlicht exklusive Global Travel Retail Reihe

Die Speyside-Brennerei Tomintoul stellt in ihrer heutigen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung (sie finden diese im Anschluss an unsere Einleitung) ihre neue Reihe für den globen Reise-Einzelhandel vor. Die drei Single Malt Whiskys erscheinen mit einer verbaucherfreundlichen Preisempfehlung und sollen so einen leichten und günstigen Einstieg in die Singel Malts der Destillerie ermöglichen. Die drei Abfüllungen Tundra (UVP £40 / etwas mehr als 45 €), Tarn (UVP £45 / etwas mehr als 50 €) und Tor (UVP £55 / etwas mehr als 60 €) sollen auch die Vielseitigkeit der Brennerei zeigen: Tundra reifte vollständig in Ex-Bourbon-Casks, Tarn wurde aus getorftem Gerste-Malz destilliert, und Tor wurde in Oloroso Sherry butts gefinisht. Die Malts dieses Trios kamen mit 40 % Vol. in die 1-Liter-Flaschen. Auf der Umverpackung sind stilisierte Illustrationen der Cairngorms dargestellt und eine Hommage an die malerische Region.

Media alert: Tomintoul Distillery introduces exclusive travel range inspired by the Cairngorms

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has released an exclusive Global Travel Retail (GTR) range, inspired by the distillery’s breathtaking natural environment.

The GTR range, made up of three expressions – Tundra (RRP £40), Tarn (RRP £45) and Tor (RRP £55) – will offer the travel trade an introduction to the Speyside brand at an accessible price point.

Each with an individual identity and maturation profile, the collection showcases the versatility of Tomintoul’s malt, which is handcrafted in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. The bespoke packaging also pays homage to the scenic region with stylised illustrations depicting areas within the Cairngorms:

o TUNDRA BOURBON CASK: An elegant, balanced and creamy single malt matured entirely in American oak bourbon barrels. The freezing conditions of winter in the Cairngorms results in one of the few places out with the Arctic where areas of tundra exist.

The artwork portrays the Cairngorms Plateau, looking toward Sgor Gaoith, in the Cairngorms National Park

o TARN PEATED: An intense smoky, sweet and earthy single malt distilled from peated malted barley. Tomintoul Tarn takes its name from the old Norse word “tjorn” meaning pond. Many tarns can be found in the Cairngorms, some of which are surrounded by ancient peat.

The artwork portrays the Ben Avon Summit, in the Cairngorms National Park

o TOR OLOROSO SHERRY CASK: A rich and full flavoured single malt finished exclusively in Oloroso Sherry butts from Andalucía, Spain. In the Cairngorms granite rock tors are an impressive feature of the landscape. “Torr” in Scottish Gaelic simply means a free-standing rocky outcrop at the summit of a hill or mountain.

The artwork portrays Loch A’an, in the Cairngorms National Park

The collection is available in litre format throughout World Duty Free airports.

Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more and shop Tomintoul’s range at: shop.angusdundee.co.uk

Tomintoul 2023 GTR range

The collection is currently available in litre format throughout UK World Duty Free airports, including:

o Heathrow (terminals 2, 3, 4 & 5)

o Gatwick (North & South)

o Stanstead

o Edinburgh

o Glasgow

o Birmingham

o Manchester (Terminal 1 & 2)

o Newcastle

o Aberdeen

As well as Dubai Duty Free, China Duty Free and India Duty Fee.

Tomintoul Tundra Bourbon Cask

An elegant, balanced and creamy single malt matured entirely in American oak bourbon barrels. The freezing conditions of winter in the Cairngorms results in one of the few places out with the Arctic where areas of tundra exist.

Packaging illustrates the Cairngorms Plateau, looking toward Sgor Gaoith, in the Cairngorms National Park.

NOSE: Aromas of toasted oak and poached pears with overlying marzipan and white chocolate.

PALATE: Nutty and creamy with layers of vanilla fudge, stone fruits and crème anglaise.

FINISH: Warming and long with hints of orchard fruits and sweet spices lingering on the tongue.

Tomintoul Tarn Peated

An intense smoky, sweet and earthy single malt distilled from peated malted barley. Tomintoul Tarn takes its name from the old Norse word “tjorn” meaning pond. Many tarns can be found in the Cairngorms, some of which are surrounded by ancient peat.

Packaging illustrates the Ben Avon Summit, in the Cairngorms National Park.

NOSE: Peat forward with whiffs of campfire smoke and burnt heather that open up into aromas of honey and orchard fruits.

PALATE: Smoky and sweet with layers of peat smoke, boiled sweets, vanilla pod and hints of soft liquorice.

FINISH: A nice balance of fireplace soot and vanilla cake that leaves a long sweet and smoky linger.

Tomintoul Tor Oloroso Sherry Cask

A rich and full flavoured single malt finished exclusively in Oloroso Sherry butts from Andalucía, Spain. In the Cairngorms granite rock tors are an impressive feature of the landscape. “Torr” in Scottish Gaelic simply means a free-standing rocky outcrop at the summit of a hill or mountain.

Packaging illustrates Loch A’an, in the Cairngorms National Park.

NOSE: Rich and inviting with aromas of dried fruits, butter icing, toasted nuts and cake spices.

PALATE: Sweet and rounded with layers of sultana, milk chocolate and creamy toffee lifted by hints of cedar wood spice.

FINISH: Nutty and warming with notes of dried figs, walnut and toasted oak.