Vinexpo veranstaltet „Act for Change“-Symposium in Bordeaux, 20. und 21. Juni 2022

Die Vinexpo-Messen in Europa und Amerika sind auch für die Spirituosenbranche wichtige und gern besuchte Veranstaltungen. Die Veranstalter begeben sich nun auf neues Territorium und organisieren im Rahmen der Bordeaux Wine Week ein Symposium zu Zukunftsfragen der Wein- und Spirituosenindustrie.

Für Profis aus der Spirituosensparte ist „Act for Change“ sicher eine interessante Veranstaltung (auch wenn der Schwerpunkt wohl dem Wein gewidmet sein wird), zu der man mehr Details der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung entnehmen kann:

MAJOR WINE AND SPIRITS INDUSTRY ISSUES IN BORDEAUX

19 April 2022 – Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris in February, Vinexpo America and Drinks America in March were a resounding success and marked the resumption of large-scale, in-person events, attracting industry members from across the globe. Vinexposium is following up on the three exhibitions by creating new events in Bordeaux designed to reach out to a global audience.

From 20 to 23 June 2022, as part of Bordeaux Wine Week, Vinexposium will be organising the ‘Act for Change’ Symposium – a series of forward-looking debates – for French and overseas wine and spirits industry members, along with international business meetings dedicated to certified wines, branded Vinexpo Meetings.

A ROBUST, INSIGHTFUL PROGRAMME OFFERING A KEY EXPERIENCE FOR THE WINE AND SPIRITS INDUSTRY:

From Thursday 16 to Sunday 26 June 2022, the key highlights of Bordeaux Wine Week will become the beating heart of the city: the Bordeaux Wine Festival, the Bordeaux Grands Crus Weekend, the ‘Picasso, the effervescence of shapes’ exhibition, the ‘Act for Change’ Symposium and Vinexpo Meetings.

As part of this innovative schedule, Vinexposium will host a symposium focusing on the future of the industry for wine and spirits professionals.

THE ‘ACT FOR CHANGE’ SYMPOSIUM: WINES AND SPIRITS IN 2030

20 and 21 June at the Cité du Vin

Over two days, experts and industry members from around the world will take the floor, deciphering major changes for the years ahead and their impact on the production and distribution of wines and spirits by 2030.

The Symposium will focus on the major developments that will continue to have a decisive influence on the industry in years to come: changes in consumption and consumers; climate change and geopolitical tensions; and the role of innovation in transforming vineyard and winery practices and the revolution in wine and spirits distribution in tomorrow’s world.

Themes addressed through impactful presentations will include:

Changing consumer patterns: which new flavours and production guarantees will consumers expect by 2030? How must wine and spirits producers adapt to these new expectations?

Changing consumer patterns: what type of packaging will consumers require by 2030? Are producers readying themselves and anticipating these changes?

Winegrowing and climate change: what are the current consequences and what can we expect in 10 years’ time?

Production and agroecology: what innovations can we expect in the future?

E-commerce or ultra-local: how will wines and spirits be distributed in 2030?

These 5 major debates aim to provide practical answers to short-term and medium-term developments in vineyard practices and sales techniques within the industry.