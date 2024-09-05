Waterford Distillery bringt neuen biodynamischen Whisky “Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna”

Die irische Waterford Distillery von Mark Reynier hat heute ihr neues “flagship cuvée bottling” namens Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna vorgestellt. Der Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna wird Teil der Core Range werden und ist laut der Destillerie der “radikalste Whisky der Brennerei bislang”. Er ist von Demeter und dem Organic Trust zertifiziert und stammt aus 100% biodynamisch gewachsener Gerste aus Irland.

Was es über den Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna sonst noch zu erzählen gibt, finden Sie untenstehend in den Worten der Brennerei:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

WATERFORD DISTILLERY LAUNCHES FLAGSHIP BIODYNAMIC WHISKY: BIODYNAMIC: CUVÉE LUNA

Waterford Distillery has launched its flagship biodynamic whisky: Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna

The Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna is Waterford Whisky’s new bottling in their core range of Cuvée Concepts

Waterford Distillery is the world’s largest producer of organic and biodynamic whiskies

Waterford Distillery, the world’s largest producer of organic and biodynamic whiskies, has launched its new flagship cuvée bottling to its core collection of single malts – Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna.

Certified by Demeter and the Organic Trust, Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna – available to purchase worldwide from today – is made from 100% Irish barley grown using regenerative biodynamic farming methods, widely used by many of the world’s legendary winemakers.

The principles of biodynamic farming were first introduced 100 years ago in direct response to the growth of chemical applications after World War One. Today, such practices are more commonly recognised as “uber organic” and supercharged regenerative agriculture.

Waterford Distillery has embraced the unique biodynamic practices, which seek to create a vibrant living soil and barley crop by treating the farm as a self-contained living eco-system, with the application of homemade organic preparations that follow the ancient lunar calendar.

Working with three biodynamic Irish farmers – Trevor Harris, John McDonnell and Alan Mooney – Waterford Distillery bottled the world’s first biodynamic whisky in 2021 as part of its Arcadian Farm Origin series, and has since increased its intake to six biodynamic growers in total.

Alan Mooney, Farmer

This new radical cuvée is an assemblage of multiple biodynamic harvests for even greater complexity. It was matured in a mixture of 37% First-fill US Oak, 17% Virgin US Oak, 25% Premium French Oak and 21% Vin Doux Naturel casks for harmony and balance.

Building on the distillery’s trademark artisanal bakery aromas, the whisky has flavours of green apple, hay, malted biscuits, peaches and breadcrust complimented with hints of lemon curd, breakfast cereals, herbal tea, porridge, cream and spice giving the whisky a long, creamy and gently-spiced finish.

Mark Reynier, CEO and Founder of Waterford Distillery, said:

“Controversial to some, and the ultimate in regenerative farming to others, many of the world’s greatest winemakers and award-winning wines follow biodynamic methods to produce the most expressive and vibrant natural flavours possible. “Whisky has become an industrially manufactured product, propped up with additives and finishes. Barley is one of the most flavoursome cereal grains and over time, this inherent flavour has been compromised as distilleries prioritise yield. So, we go back to the beginning – not just whisky how it used to be, but how farming used to be, and that means taking every grain of biodynamic barley we can get our hands on.”

As with every Waterford Distillery release, a unique TÉIREOIR CODE on each bottle provides unprecedented validation and verification of its individual journey from barley to bottle – harvested, stored, malted, distilled and matured. Every meaningful detail of the whisky is offered for full transparency.

Biodynamic Cuvée: Luna represents the apogee of Waterford Distillery’s investigation of regenerative single malt, making it the distillery’s most radical whisky to date.

Biodynamic: Cuvée Luna is available to purchase now from waterfordwhisky.com, Master of Malt and Whisky Exchange as a permanent listing, priced at approx. €85-95/$120/£89.95.