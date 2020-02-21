Wer am Samstag, dem 25. April noch nichts vor hat, der könnte sich überlegen, zu einem ganz besonderen Event nach Irland anzureisen: Die Waterford Distillery feiert einen Open Day zum Erscheinen der ersten Abfüllung namens Pilgrimage.

Die Abfüllung (1500 Flaschen, 50% vol.) ist NUR bei persönlicher Abholung an diesem Tag in der Destillerie erhältlich. Sie wurde aus der Gerste von 35 lokalen Farmen, alljenen, die im ersten Jahr das Getreide zur Destillation beigesteuert hatten, gebrannt.

Tickets für diese Veranstaltung gibt es auf eventbrite – sie kosten zwischen 20 und 220 Euro. Um die Flasche zu erhalten (Wert: € 150,-), muss man ein Pilgrim (€ 170,-) nehmen, das VIP-Ticket ist bereits ausverkauft. Wer einfach nur dabei sein und die Destillerie von Mark Reynier sehen will, der ist schon mit 20 Euro dabei.

Hier ist der englischsprachige Text zur Veranstaltung:

Waterford Distillery Open Day & Inaugural Bottling Launch – 1st Cuvée: Pilgrimage

This open day is to celebrate Waterford Whisky’s coming of age, our Irish Single Malt Whisky’s debut.

We’re delighted to open our gates to those curious to see what we’ve been up to these last five years. To provide a festival atmosphere, irrespective of the weather, we’ve invited local food suppliers, brewers and musicians – Waterford Whisky will also be available to taste for the first time.

To mark this historic moment, the launch of Waterford Whisky, a limited edition commemorative bottling has been created by our Head Distiller.

Ned has brought together each of the 35 farms we distilled in our first year, each one location, captured in spirit, a unique Waterford distillate. Together, they make a mind-bogglingly complex and multi-layered single malt – the determined goal of this intriguing journey – a pioneering concept for the whisky industry.

There are 1,500 numbered bottles of 1ST CUVÉE: PILGRIMAGE bottled at 50% ABV. 1,000 of these are labelled “I Was There” and will be available to the public, strictly limited to one per individual.

This limited edition, first bottling has a retail value of €150 and is only available on 25th April at the distillery as part of this event – it must be collected in person.

To avoid tedious queues and to ensure those making an especially long pilgrimage can be guaranteed a bottle, we are using the Eventbrite ticket experience. So to guarantee your bottle select either the PILGRIM or TERROIRIST ticket option, which you must then exchange for your bottle on April 25th at the distillery – in person.

If you are unable to make it to the event, we’ll provide a full refund.

PARKING

There will be no parking availalbilty at – or just outside – the distillery itself. We recommend parking on the quay which is a 5 minute walk from the distillery itself.

OVER 18s ONLY

If you’re lucky enough to be vaguely young looking, we’re going to ask for ID on the day to prove you’re 18 or over.

NO SMOKING

If we see you light up, we’ll have to eject you from the site.

DRINKING

We reserve the right to refuse serving or selling alcohol to anyone who has consumed excessively.