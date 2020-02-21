Freitag, 21. Februar 2020, 10:13:10
Suche auf Seite
RegionenIrlandNeue WhiskysVeranstaltung

Waterford Distillery: Open Day & Inaugural Bottling Launch – 1st Cuvée: Pilgrimage

Am 25. April veröffentlicht die irische Brennerei von Mark Reynier ihren ersten Single Malt - aber nur wer persönlich kommt, bekommt ihn auch.

Amrut Top of Site

Wer am Samstag, dem 25. April noch nichts vor hat, der könnte sich überlegen, zu einem ganz besonderen Event nach Irland anzureisen: Die Waterford Distillery feiert einen Open Day zum Erscheinen der ersten Abfüllung namens Pilgrimage.

Die Abfüllung (1500 Flaschen, 50% vol.) ist NUR bei persönlicher Abholung an diesem Tag in der Destillerie erhältlich. Sie wurde aus der Gerste von 35 lokalen Farmen, alljenen, die im ersten Jahr das Getreide zur Destillation beigesteuert hatten, gebrannt.

Tickets für diese Veranstaltung gibt es auf eventbrite – sie kosten zwischen 20 und 220 Euro. Um die Flasche zu erhalten (Wert: € 150,-), muss man ein Pilgrim (€ 170,-) nehmen, das VIP-Ticket ist bereits ausverkauft. Wer einfach nur dabei sein und die Destillerie von Mark Reynier sehen will, der ist schon mit 20 Euro dabei.

Hier ist der englischsprachige Text zur Veranstaltung:

Waterford Distillery Open Day & Inaugural Bottling Launch – 1st Cuvée: Pilgrimage

This open day is to celebrate Waterford Whisky’s coming of age, our Irish Single Malt Whisky’s debut.

We’re delighted to open our gates to those curious to see what we’ve been up to these last five years. To provide a festival atmosphere, irrespective of the weather, we’ve invited local food suppliers, brewers and musicians – Waterford Whisky will also be available to taste for the first time.

To mark this historic moment, the launch of Waterford Whisky, a limited edition commemorative bottling has been created by our Head Distiller.

Ned has brought together each of the 35 farms we distilled in our first year, each one location, captured in spirit, a unique Waterford distillate. Together, they make a mind-bogglingly complex and multi-layered single malt – the determined goal of this intriguing journey – a pioneering concept for the whisky industry.

There are 1,500 numbered bottles of 1ST CUVÉE: PILGRIMAGE bottled at 50% ABV. 1,000 of these are labelled “I Was There” and will be available to the public, strictly limited to one per individual.

This limited edition, first bottling has a retail value of €150 and is only available on 25th April at the distillery as part of this event – it must be collected in person.

To avoid tedious queues and to ensure those making an especially long pilgrimage can be guaranteed a bottle, we are using the Eventbrite ticket experience. So to guarantee your bottle select either the PILGRIM or TERROIRIST ticket option, which you must then exchange for your bottle on April 25th at the distillery – in person.

If you are unable to make it to the event, we’ll provide a full refund.

PARKING

There will be no parking availalbilty at – or just outside – the distillery itself. We recommend parking on the quay which is a 5 minute walk from the distillery itself.

OVER 18s ONLY

If you’re lucky enough to be vaguely young looking, we’re going to ask for ID on the day to prove you’re 18 or over.

NO SMOKING

If we see you light up, we’ll have to eject you from the site.

DRINKING

We reserve the right to refuse serving or selling alcohol to anyone who has consumed excessively.

Vorheriger ArtikelSerge verkostet: Clynelish in zehnfacher Ausführung und aus zwei Destillerien

Unsere Partner

Whiskyhaus Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskybotschaft Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
JJCorryIW Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
GaG Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Waterford Distillery: Open Day & Inaugural Bottling Launch – 1st Cuvée: Pilgrimage

Irland
Am 25. April veröffentlicht die irische Brennerei von Mark Reynier ihren ersten Single Malt - aber nur wer persönlich kommt, bekommt ihn auch.
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Clynelish in zehnfacher Ausführung und aus zwei Destillerien

Highlands
Insgesamt zehn Abfüllungen sind es diesmal, die Serge Valentin in seiner neuesten Session verkostet, und sie stammen aus Clynelish und Clynelish. Da...
Weiterlesen

Ab heute in UK: Longrow Red 13yo

Campbeltown
Die Rotweinfässer für ihn stammen diesmal aus Chile. Tasting Notes im Artikel.
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu bei irish-whiskeys.de – Fercullen 18 Jahre Single Malt

Irland
Diese Abfüllung, von Master Distiller Noel Sweeney persönlich ausgesuchten First Fill Bourbonfässern, ist auf 5000 Flaschen limitiert
Weiterlesen

Die John Walker Ausstellung in Kilmarnock anlässlich des 200-jährigen Jubiläums

Blends
Das Museum 'Dick Institute' zeigt eine einzigartige Ausstellung über die Wurzeln dieser Scotch Whisky Marke
Weiterlesen

PR: Ardbeg Blaaack – für ultimative Fans

Islay
20 Jahre Ardbeg Committee und eine neue Committee-Abfüllung
Weiterlesen

PR: Vive la France! – Bellevoye Whisky gibt es jetzt auch in Deutschland

Deutschland
Die Schlumberger Vertriebsgesellschaft distribuiert ab sofort vier französische Triple Malts
Weiterlesen

Das neue Scotch Bonnet-Fass soll Angel Share deutlich reduzieren

Hintergrund
Die schottische Firma präsentiert die Ergebnisse eines 42-monatigen Vergleichstest
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Februar 2020: Highland Park 12yo Viking Honour

Exclusiv
In diesem Monat finden wir unseren Kandidaten im hohen Norden Schottlands
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Ardbeg Blaaack – für ultimative Fans

Islay
20 Jahre Ardbeg Committee und eine neue Committee-Abfüllung
Weiterlesen

Ardbeg stellt morgen Committee-Release von Ardbeg Blaaack vor

Islay
Im englischsprachigen Raum tauchen die ersten Infos auf - die offizielle Ankündigung für Deutschland folgt morgen.
Weiterlesen

Das neue Scotch Bonnet-Fass soll Angel Share deutlich reduzieren

Hintergrund
Die schottische Firma präsentiert die Ergebnisse eines 42-monatigen Vergleichstest
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X