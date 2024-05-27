Wechsel im Vorstand von Edrington

Die Edrington Group, Eigentümer der Marken The Macallan, The Famous Grouse, Glenrothes und Highland Park, kündigt Änderungen in ihrem Vorstand an und ernennt Catherine Rénier als Non-Executive Director in ihren Vorstand mit Wirkung zum 1. Juni 2024. Das Unternehmen gab außerdem den Rücktritt von Alice Avis bekannt, die im September nach neun Jahren aus dem Vorstand ausscheiden wird.

Catherine Rénier kann über 25 Jahren Erfahrung als Führungskraft in der Luxusgüterbranche vorweisen, beispielsweise bei Cartier in den USA und Van Cleef & Arpels im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum. Derzeit ist sie Chief Executive Officer des Luxusuhrenherstellers Jaeger-LeCoultre mit Sitz in der Schweiz.

Mehr hierzu in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Edrington Board appoints Catherine Rénier, announces retirement of Alice Avis

Edrington, the international premium spirits company, today announced the appointment of Catherine Rénier as a Non-Executive Director to its Board of Directors with effect from 1st June 2024. The company also announced the retirement of Alice Avis, who will step down from the Board in September after nine years of valuable service.

Crawford Gillies, Chairman of Edrington, said:

“I extend the sincere gratitude of the Board to Alice for the outstanding contribution she has made to Edrington over almost a decade, including her excellent stewardship of our Remuneration and Marketing Code committees.”

Welcoming Catherine Rénier, Mr Gillies added:

“We are delighted to welcome Catherine to our Board of Directors. Her proven track record of building brands and driving growth in the luxury goods sector will be invaluable to Edrington as we execute our ultra-premium strategy.”

Ms Rénier is a seasoned executive with over 25 years’ experience in the luxury goods industry. She has held leadership positions at some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including Cartier in the United States and Van Cleef & Arpels in Asia Pacific. She is currently Chief Executive Officer of luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre, based in Switzerland.

Scott McCroskie, Edrington’s Chief Executive, said:

“Catherine Rénier’s deep understanding of the luxury brands market, together with her international experience across Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific, will be a significant asset to Edrington as we work to become the world’s best at crafting exceptional spirit brands that are loved by consumers. “I would like to thank Alice Avis for her counsel and support over nine years in which Edrington’s business has been transformed. Alice’s expertise in brand building played a central role in this process and has continually gone well beyond what could reasonably be expected to support our marketing teams directly in building our capabilities.”