Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Caol Ila x6

Ein halbes Dutzend Abfüllungen aus der Islay-Brennerei Caol Ila finden wir heute auf der Verkostungsliste von Angus McRaild auf Whiskyfun. Alle davon sind unabhängig abgefüllt, und alle scheinen ihm SEHR viel Freude bereitet zu haben.
Hier die Ergebnisse der Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 11 yo ‚Batch 12‘ (48.1%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 1489 bottles)
|87
|Chaos Edition No 2 (50%, North Star, 2 oloroso butts and one refill hogshead oloroso finish, bottled 2020, 1500 bottles)
|86
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2009/2020 (58.2%, North Star, oloroso sherry butt, 410 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2009/2020 (58.8%, Elixir Distillers ‚The Single Malts Of Scotland‘, cask #317838, hogshead, 300 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2008/2020 (58.5%, The Whisky Exchange, cask #313261, hogshead, 283 bottles)
|90
|Caol Ila 35 yo (50.9%, Elixir Distillers ‚Director’s Special‘, bottled 2020, 144 bottles)
|92