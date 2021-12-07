Dienstag, 07. Dezember 2021, 16:43:01
SchottlandCampbeltownVerkostungsnotiz

Whiskyfun: Serge und Angus verkosten Springbank in einer double session

Ebenfalls heute auf Whiskyfun: Whisky-Review Nummer 17.000

Heute finden auf Whiskyfun zwei besondere Ereignisse statt. Zum einen die monatliche Springbank-Session, und zum anderen auch gleichzeitig die 17.000 Whisky-Review auf Whiskyfun. Anlässlich dieser Besonderheiten gestalten Serge und Angus gemeinsam das heutige Tasting in einer double session. Da die Whiskys der Destillerie Springbank in der Regel den Geschmack und die Vorlieben der Beiden treffen, wundern die heutigen hohen Bewertungen eigentlich weniger:

AbfüllungPunkte

Springbank 12 yo ‚Cask Strength‘ (55.4%, OB, batch #22, 2021)84
Springbank 12 yo 1997/2010 (57.1%, OB, private, Ian’s Artisan Dram, 1st fill sherry butt, cask #315, 233 bottles)90
Springbank 25 yo (46%, OB, 1400 bottles, 202191
Springbank 1996/2020 (47.3%, OB, private, for Bar Sugar Hill Arnhem, fresh sherry hogshead, cask #108, 36 bottles)91
Springbank 17 yo 1996/2014 (53.3%, OB for Taiwan, fresh sherry, cask #582, 534 bottles)91
Springbank 1980/1988 (50%, Duthie for Samaroli, 20th Anniversary, fino sherry, 540 bottles)89
Springbank 1972 (51.2%, OB, Big S, for Taiwan, +/-1995)89
Campbeltown 7 yo Blended Malt (57.4%, Watt Whisky, 66 bottles)85
Springbank 8 yo (80 proof, OB, 1960s)91
Springbank 10 yo 2009/2019 ‚Local Barley‘ (56.2%, OB, 9000 bottles)90
Springbank 10 yo 2010/2020 ‚Local Barley‘ (55.6%, OB, oloroso sherry, 8500 bottles)87
Springbank 19 yo 2001/2021 (50.1%, Cadenhead Authentic Collection, bourbon barrel, 204 bottles)91
Springbank 28 yo 1992/2021 (50.9%, Milroy’s Of Soho, cask #185, hogshead)91
Gordon McDougall und die drei Brennblasen von Springbank – Copyright by Stefan Bügler
