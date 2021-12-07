Whiskyfun: Serge und Angus verkosten Springbank in einer double session

|Springbank 12 yo ‚Cask Strength‘ (55.4%, OB, batch #22, 2021)
|84
|Springbank 12 yo 1997/2010 (57.1%, OB, private, Ian’s Artisan Dram, 1st fill sherry butt, cask #315, 233 bottles)
|90
|Springbank 25 yo (46%, OB, 1400 bottles, 2021
|91
|Springbank 1996/2020 (47.3%, OB, private, for Bar Sugar Hill Arnhem, fresh sherry hogshead, cask #108, 36 bottles)
|91
|Springbank 17 yo 1996/2014 (53.3%, OB for Taiwan, fresh sherry, cask #582, 534 bottles)
|91
|Springbank 1980/1988 (50%, Duthie for Samaroli, 20th Anniversary, fino sherry, 540 bottles)
|89
|Springbank 1972 (51.2%, OB, Big S, for Taiwan, +/-1995)
|89
|Campbeltown 7 yo Blended Malt (57.4%, Watt Whisky, 66 bottles)
|85
|Springbank 8 yo (80 proof, OB, 1960s)
|91
|Springbank 10 yo 2009/2019 ‚Local Barley‘ (56.2%, OB, 9000 bottles)
|90
|Springbank 10 yo 2010/2020 ‚Local Barley‘ (55.6%, OB, oloroso sherry, 8500 bottles)
|87
|Springbank 19 yo 2001/2021 (50.1%, Cadenhead Authentic Collection, bourbon barrel, 204 bottles)
|91
|Springbank 28 yo 1992/2021 (50.9%, Milroy’s Of Soho, cask #185, hogshead)
|91