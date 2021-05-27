Wiltshire Whisky Distilllery hat Baugenehmigung erhalten – Destillation soll schon 2021 stattfinden

Die Wiltshire Whisky Distillery Company hat von den lokalen Behörden die Baugenehmigung für eine Brennerei auf dem Gelände des Fonthill Estate in Wiltshire, das Lord Margadale gehört erhalten, berichtet The Whisky Business.

Alasdair Large, Alistair Munro und Jon Carson, die Besiter der Wiltshire Whisky Distillery Company, wollen nun bereits Ende diesen Jahres mit der Destillation beginnen. Die Destillerie soll CO2-neutral operieren und lokale Rohstoffe verwenden. Produzieren wird man Single Malt, Single Grain, und Blended Whiskys, dazu auch andere Spirituosen. Alle Zutaten sollen vom Gelände des Estates kommen, auch das Wasser.

Alistair Munro über die Erteilung der Baugenehmigung:

It is a dream realised to be building our distillery within such a culturally significant estate as Fonthill. Not only does it provide a rich backdrop for the development of our uniquely British brand, it also enables us to achieve our ambition of creating a highly-sustainable, single-estate offering. We will assess every business, brewing and distilling decision in terms of environmental impact, local provenance and sustainability. The distillery intends to be carbon neutral from the start and, very soon thereafter, carbon negative, making the market’s ambitions for tomorrow The Wiltshire Whisky Distillery Company’s goals for today.”