World Whisky Day 2022: Drei Foodpairings mit Big Peat Whisky – und Kartoffeln!

In UK ist Albert Bartlett der größte private Anbieter frischer Kartoffeln – die Verfügbarkeit seiner Produkte in Deutschland ist uns nicht bekannt. Anders ist es bei Big Peat, dem Islay Blended Malt von Douglas Laing – Big Peat ist jenseits und diesseits des Ärmelkanals ein Begriff.

Die beiden Unternehmen haben sich für den World Whisky Day am 21. Mai 2022 zusammengetan und ein mash-up von Kartoffel und Whisky ersonnen, das uns nahezu dazu zwingt, es mit Ihnen zu teilen, so lecker sieht es aus. Es handelt sich dabei um drei Kartoffelgerichte, die mit Whisky verfeinert werden.

Wir haben für Sie die Info und vor allem die Rezepte zu den Gerichten, die wir hier einfach mal nicht übersetzen, weil sie in Englisch schon so lecker klingen. Ersonnen wurden sie von Stevie McLaughlin, Head Chef des Restaurants Andrew Fairlie und dazu Albert Bartlett ambassador chef:

Rooster Potatoes Duchess-style Infused with Whisky Cream, topped with Stornoway Black Pudding

Lamb Neck, Apache Potato, Pearl Barley and Whisky Stew

Maple and Whisky-glazed Butter Gold Potatoes with Smoked Bacon and Ginger

Vielen Dank an Albert Bartlett für die Rezepte, Ihnen viel Freude beim Nachkochen – und gutes Gelingen fürs Menü zum World Whisky Day 2022!

THE PERFECT MASH! ALBERT BARTLETT TEAMS UP WITH BIG PEAT TO CELEBRATE WORLD WHISKY DAY

Potatoes and spirits join forces to create three unique recipes to mark the annual day

Potato brand Albert Bartlett has teamed up with Douglas Laing’s Islay Whisky brand, Big Peat, to create three exclusive recipes to mark World Whisky Day, celebrated each year on the third Saturday in May. This year the much-loved event will be enjoyed on May 21.

The UK’s leading fresh potato brand was eager to join forces with a likeminded and passionate family-owned brand and Big Peat appeared to be the perfect partner. Albert Bartlett’s ambassador chef Stevie McLaughlin, Head Chef at Scotland’s only two Michelin Star establishment Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, has created the delicious potato-based dishes using Big Peat’s multi award-winning Islay Blended Malt Scotch Whisky.

Rooster Potatoes Duchess-style Infused with Whisky Cream, topped with Stornoway Black Pudding

Lamb Neck, Apache Potato, Pearl Barley and Whisky Stew

Maple and Whisky-glazed Butter Gold Potatoes with Smoked Bacon and Ginger

Albert Bartlett was keen to explore the unusual combination of potatoes and whisky following its partnership with Brewgooder last year, which took potatoes and beer to another level.

Michael Jarvis, Head of Marketing at Albert Bartlett, added:

“We wanted to partner with Big Peat to create some delicious recipes to mark World Whisky Day. Our ambassador chef Stevie has always been fantastic at showcasing the amazing things you can do with potatoes. As a brand we are always keen to explore unknown territory and thought whisky and potatoes could be an exciting new venture. Last year, we did beer which was an amazing success – whisky now it’s your turn!”

Scottish brand Big Peat, part of Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts portfolio, is a marriage of Single Cask Single Malts distilled only on Islay and represents ‘Islay in a bottle’. Celebrated for “his” trademark smoky, sooty, ashy and sweet flavour profile, Big Peat is proudly offered at high alcohol strength and always without colouring or chill-filtration.

Rebecca Fennell, Big Peat Brand Manager, added:

“It’s been great fun partnering with Albert Bartlett for World Whisky Day. The fusion of our popular small batch Islay Malt – known for its ashy but sweet flavour profile – and Albert Bartlett potatoes, creates an unbeatable dining experience. Big Peat has amassed a somewhat cult following throughout his tenure in the world of whisky and when Albert Bartlett approached us to join forces to create something unique, we thought why not. We’ve never tried merging our whisky with potatoes so we’re excited to give it a go!”

Ambassador chef Stevie McLaughlin has created step-by-step instructions that people can easily follow at home. Whether it’s a special meal, a side dish or main course, the dishes can be whipped up for any occasion.

Stevie McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and Albert Bartlett Ambassador Chef said:

“I was really inspired when Albert Bartlett asked me to create these dishes for World Whisky Day. The wonderful thing about potatoes is that you really can do anything and combining with whisky is just another example of that. I wanted to create three dishes that were so different but equally delicious and I feel we have achieved that. Working with Big Peat whisky to create these recipes has been a welcome challenge and I can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

Big Peat tasting notes:

Nose: Opens fresh, salty and clean – developing to sweet malt dried over peat

Palate: Ashes, sweet tar, beaches and smoking chimneys

Finish: Long and lingering finish that replicates the palate with salty, tangy liquorice, smoke, bonfire ashes and a phenolic quality

Note: World Whisky Day is an annual calendar day celebrated each year on the third Saturday in May.

Die Rezepte

Rooster Potatoes Duchess-style Infused with Whisky Cream, topped with Stornoway Black Pudding

Makes 10-12 potatoes.

Ingredients:

3 Albert Bartlett Original Rooster potatoes

2 tablespoons of melted butter

2 egg yolks

100ml double cream

40ml Big Peat Whisky

2 slices of black pudding

Salt & pepper

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 210 degrees C and set the shelf to the middle of the oven.

Bring the cream to the boil and allow to bubble gently for 1 minute. Add the whisky to the cream and allow to cool.

Bake the potatoes in the oven until fully cooked then cut the potatoes in half and scoop out the flesh.

Pass the potato flesh through a ricer into a clean mixing bowl. Gently stir the melted butter and egg yolks into the potato flesh, add the whisky cream and a little salt and pepper.

Fit a medium sized star nozzle into a piping bag and add your whisky flavoured potatoes to the piping bag.

Line a suitable size flat baking tray with a single sheet of baking parchment.

Carefully pipe 10-12 even walnut whip shapes onto the baking parchment.

With a clean thumb make a little dent in the top of each ‘walnut whip’

Break and crumble the black pudding with your fingers and fill each dent generously with the crumbled black pudding.

Pop the tray into the oven and bake for 16-18 minutes.

The potato edges should be golden and crispy and the insides hot and fluffy.

As well as being enjoyed on World Whisky Day, Stevie has included a serving tip so the dish can be enjoyed all year round.

TOP SERVING TIP: Perfect modern accompaniment to a classic Burns Supper or a nice addition to a News Year’s Day or Sunday steak pie!

Lamb Neck, Apache Potato, Pearl Barley and Whisky Stew

Serves 4 people. Can be doubled for 8, halved for 2.

Ingredients:

3 trimmed lamb neck fillets cut into bite size pieces

1 lamb stock cubes

125g pearl barley soaked in cold water overnight and drained

8 small Albert Bartlett Apache potatoes cut in half

8 turnips, peeled and trimmed

12 Chantenay carrots, peeled and trimmed

8 Button onions, peeled and trimmed

125ml Big Peat Whisky

A handful of chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Method:

Put the bite size lamb pieces into a suitable sized heavy bottomed pot. Cover the lamb with cold water and bring quickly to a boil – carefully drain the blanched lamb and discard the water. With a clean cloth, wipe the pan clean. Add the blanched lamb back into the pot along with the stock cubes, soaked barley, 62.5ml (half) of the whisky and enough cold water to cover the lamb by 4cm approximately. Simmer the lamb gently for 50-55 minutes and skim off any froth or fat that may rise to the surface. Add the prepared vegetables to the lamb pot and then simmer for a further 25-30 minutes. This dish is best enjoyed the day after it is made. Allow the stew to cool a little then keep in the fridge overnight. The next day remove the pot from the fridge 1 hour before serving and on a low heat allow the stew to come to a gentle simmer. Add the remaining whisky and a good handful of freshly chopped parsley. Correct the seasoning and serve in the pot for family and friends to enjoy together.

As well as being enjoyed on World Whisky Day, Stevie has included a top serving tip so the dish can be enjoyed all year round.

TOP SERVING TIP: At home I like to serve this hearty boozy stew at about 1am as fuel to keep the Hogmanay party… or any party going!

Maple and Whisky-glazed Butter Gold Potatoes with Smoked Bacon and Ginger

Serves 8-10 adults sharing. For 4 adults, half the ingredients and for 2 adults quarter the below.

Ingredients:

1.2 kg Albert Bartlett Butter Gold potatoes

Light olive oil

Thinly sliced smoked streaky bacon

120ml Maple syrup

80ml Big Peat Whisky

A thumb of ginger coarsely grated

Chopped parsley

Sliced spring onions

Dried chilli flakes

Flaky sea salt

Method:

Cut the potatoes in half and simmer in lightly salted water until three quarters cooked. Drain them carefully into a colander and allow to cool until hand manageable. Cut each rasher of bacon in half – 1 half rasher per each half potato. Wrap each potato in the bacon and hold the bacon in place securely with a cocktail stick. Brush the potatoes/bacon very lightly with the olive oil and place them carefully on the grill or a pre-heated BBQ. Allow the bacon to crispen and the potato edges to char lightly. Meanwhile combine the maple syrup, whisky, ginger and chilli flakes together. Just before the potatoes are ready to come off the BBQ or out of the grill, dip your brush in the sticky whisky marinade and dab each potato with the marinade. Allow the potatoes to cook for a further 1-2 minutes. Remove the glazed potatoes and place onto a serving plate, drizzle with some of the marinade then sprinkle with parsley, spring onions and a few flakes of sea salt.

As well as being enjoyed on World Whisky Day, Stevie has included a top serving tip so the dish can be enjoyed all year round.

TOP SERVING TIP: Sweet, smoky, salty and spicy! Perfect for sharing with friends at a summer BBQ party.