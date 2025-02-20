Yellowstone Bourbon hat eine Million Dollar für die National Parks Conservation Association gespendet

Yellowstone Bourbon aus den USA hat in einer Aussendung bekanntgegeben, dass man mittlerweile durch verschiedene Aktionen eine Million Dollar an Spenden für die National Parks Conservation Association aufgebracht hat. Der auch bei uns erhältliche Bourbon aus Kentucky spendet seit 2018 an die Vereinigung, die sich die Erhaltung der US-Nationalparks auf die Fahnen geschrieben hat.

Gemeinsam mit der NPCA hat man auch einen digitalen Hub geschaffen, wo man unter anderem auch immer wieder Videos mit Resultaten aus der Zusammenarbeit sehen kann.

Hier die Pressemitteilung, die uns dazu für Sie erreicht hat:

Yellowstone Bourbon Announces Donation Milestone with National Parks Conservation Association

Yellowstone Bourbon has donated a total of $1 million to preserve and protect national parks as one of NPCA’s largest corporate donors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yellowstone Bourbon announced through its recent partnership renewal with National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) including an annual donation of more than $250,000, the brand has achieved a monumental partnership milestone with $1 million in total donations to the organization since 2018.

To celebrate this landmark occasion, NPCA and Yellowstone Bourbon will launch a new video series designed to share examples of park protection impacts made possible by the partnership. The first video in the series debuts Feb. 20 and showcases the significance of protecting over 600,000 acres of public lands in the California desert, as articulated by Luke Basulto, NPCA’s Ruth Hammett California desert program manager.

Subsequent videos will be released throughout the year via social media and a digital hub where viewers can watch all videos in the series, read more about each area of impact and learn more about NPCA’s partnership with Yellowstone Bourbon.

„Our national parks protect awe-inspiring landscapes, unique plants and wildlife, and spaces in nature for us to connect with ourselves, and our communities. Our long-standing partnership with Yellowstone Bourbon has supported many national park victories, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this donation milestone and its impact on these special places.“ Theresa Pierno, President and CEO for National Parks Conservation Association

„Both bourbon and national parks have a unique way of bringing people together, creating shared experiences and lasting memories. Reaching the $1 million donation milestone is a testament to the power of partnerships and our commitment to protecting these treasured landscapes. As a brand with a 150-year legacy, we are proud to continue supporting NPCA in their mission to safeguard our national parks for future generations to explore and enjoy.“ Kelly Panzitta, Brand Manager for Yellowstone Bourbon

Yellowstone Bourbon was named for America’s first national park and continues to commemorate its heritage and connection to national parks through its partnership with NPCA. Over the past seven years, NPCA and Yellowstone Bourbon have partnered on numerous campaigns to protect national parks while inspiring others to take action on behalf of our public lands. From a music video series featuring country, folk and Americana musicians performing songs in national parks that inspired them to providing direct support to flood relief efforts in the wake of devastating floods that swept through Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area in 2022, the partnership has furthered the preservation of parks in myriad ways.

About National Parks Conservation Association

Since 1919, the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association has been the leading voice in safeguarding our national parks. NPCA and its more than 1.6 million members and supporters work together to protect and preserve our nation’s most iconic and inspirational places for future generations. For more information, visit npca.org.

About Yellowstone Bourbon

Founded by pioneer distiller Joseph Bernard Dant, Yellowstone Bourbon was named for our country’s very first national park in 1872. In 2011, seventh-generation Master Distiller Stephen Beam – a descendant of both the Dant and Beam distilling families – founded Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery and resurrected the Yellowstone brand with the creation of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. Since 2018, Yellowstone Bourbon has partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association and is one of NPCA’s largest annual corporate sponsors, donating $1 million to preserve national parks. To learn more visit YellowstoneBourbon.com follow on Facebook and Instagram.