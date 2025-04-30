Yoshino Spirits kündigt weltweite Veröffentlichung von Godzilla Umiki Blended Whisky an

Ein Blend zu Ehren eines Monsters – das hat es auch noch nicht oft gegeben. Yoshino Spirits bringt nun zum „70. Geburtstag“von Godzilla einen Godzilla Umiki Blended Whisky in limitierter Auflage und Verbreitung an. Man spricht dabei von „selected markets outside Japan“, eine Nachfrage, ob der Blend auch in Europa zu finden sein wird, blieb trotz Antwort unbeantwortet.

Sagen wir es dann so: Sie finden nicht das Monster, das Monster findet Sie. Hoffentlich. Hier die Presseaussndung zum Godzilla Umiki Blended Whisky:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

YOSHINO SPIRITS ANNOUNCES THE GLOBAL RELEASE OF GODZILLA UMIKI BLENDED WHISKY!

A LEGENDARY COLLABORATION WITH TOHO CO. LTD. CELEBRATING GODZILLA’S 70th ANNIVERSARY

Yoshino Spirits proudly announce the launch of Godzilla Umiki Blended Whisky, an exclusive collector’s edition created in collaboration with Toho Co., Ltd., Japan’s most iconic entertainment company.

This special release commemorates Godzilla’s 70th Anniversary, honoring seven decades of the world’s most legendary movie monster. Since its first appearance in 1954, Godzilla has captured the imagination of generations, symbolizing strength, resilience, and global cultural impact. Today, its legacy continues to thrive with the overwhelming success of Godzilla Minus One and a growing fanbase worldwide.

Inspired by the spirit of the Pacific Ocean, Godzilla Umiki Blended Whisky is crafted by Umiki, the world’s first ocean-fused whisky brand. This unique blend delivers a refreshing, smooth profile that reflects the vitality and depth of the ocean itself.

The Godzilla Umiki Blended Whisky will be available as a Limited-Edition collector’s item for select markets outside of Japan, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Each bottle features a specially designed label and packaging, celebrating Godzilla’s monumental anniversary in true Japanese spirit.

For more information about Umiki Whisky, please visit: www.umikiwhisky.com