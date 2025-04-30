Drei neue Abfüllungen in der Core-Range von That Boutique-y Whisky Company

Der unabhängige Abfüller That Boutique-y Whisky Company hat drei neue Produkte zu seiner ständigen Core-Range hinzugefügt – aus England, den USA und Irland.

Die drei recht angenehm bepreisten Bottlings stellt das Unternehmen auf seiner Webseite vor – in Deutschland werden die Bottlings wohl ebenfalls in Bälde erhältlich sein:

Introducing three exceptional new whiskies to our Core Range

After a huge amount of planning, and a good bit of fun with artist Emily Chappell to bring our label ideas to life, we’re very excited to unveil three exciting new expressions to join our core range.

Three new World Whiskeys, or /Whiskies; from the ‘native spirit’ of the United States, to the finesse of Irish aging and blending, and the innovation of English distillation and maturation. These whiskies bring unique character and complexity to our collection, alongside some new characters on the labels.

As with the current core range, each has been bottled at 45.8% abv, are natural colour, non-chill filtered, and embody the character we stand for. They also look fricking cool all lined up together, with their bright colours and bold category statements.

Our Core Range of Boutique-y Whisky now consists of four Scotch Whiskies, four World Whiskies, and the iconic World Whisky Blend. We’ve always believed there’s a whisky for everyone, so why not explore their unique profiles and discover a new favorite in our core collection!

8-Year-Old English Rye Whisky

700ml 45.8% abv rrp £44.95

TBWC bottled their first English whisky in April 2016. At that time there were only a handful of English distilleries making whisky, and even less with mature stock to release a 5 year old whisky.

The English whisky scene is buoyant, with some 45 distilleries making whisky today, and there’s even a growing English Whisky Festival that had thirty exhibitors at the 2024 show in Birmingham.

This is a bold and expressive English rye with a hint of Islay peat, and an 8 year old age statement. The backbone of this whisky is distilled from a high-rye mash bill and aged for eight years in toasted French oak casks, to which we’ve blended some English single malt that has spent some time in an ex-Islay cask. Expect spicy notes of cracked black pepper and cinnamon, balanced with rich caramel, toasted almonds, and a hint of orchard fruit. A long, warming finish with subtle oak sweetness completes this distinctive dram.

Our label features the English Longhorn Cattle, and an ancient, and magnificent breed that is said to originate in northern England. They have long curved horns that generally sweep down to the nose as they age. This youngster’s horns are still growing out straight at the moment, and if there was a flag on the end of each ear, it could be seen as semaphore, for R.

R for rye, perhaps? Shockingly bad punnage…

The livery for in English mustard yellow, and bright red, Coleman’s Mustardesque perhaps? (other English mustards are available).

10-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey

700ml 45.8% abv rrp £59.95

The first non-Scotch whisky TBWC ever bottled was a Bourbon, so it’s only fitting that a Bourbon join our core range ranks.

Bourbon County, in Kentucky was established in 1785, but how, and when American whiskey made in Kentucky came to be called Bourbon is pretty sketchy. The first advertisement for Bourbon was printed in the Western Citizen newspaper in 1821, and it wasn’t until 1823 that the ‘sour mash’ was developed. Although bourbon whiskey had been distilled in the Old Bourbon County area for decades, it was not until 1840 that it officially became known as Bourbon. Prior to this, ​it was often labeled „Bourbon County Whiskey“ or „Old Bourbon County Whiskey.“ On May 4th, 1964, Bourbon was declared as „America’s Native Spirit“ and the country’s official distilled spirit by an Act of Congress. The current regulations defining what can be called bourbon whiskey were established too.

Our 10 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a true reflection of Kentucky tradition, distilled from a classic corn-forward mash bill (77% corn) and aged in deeply charred American oak barrels. Layers of vanilla, dark toffee, and toasted pecans are complemented by warm baking spices and a touch of leather, leading to a velvety, well-rounded finish.

Our label of course features the North American Bison, the largest land mammal in North America. Prior to European settlement, millions of bison ranged more widely across the landscape than any other native large herbivore. No other wildlife species has had as much impact on humans and the ecosystems that they occupied than bison. The livery for our label is white, with a rather magnificent bison, he’s even got a rosette, that’s just how magnificent we thought he was. If you look closely, there’s a herd stampeding through a maize field behind him too. Well they were there first!

21-Year-Old Irish Whiskey

700ml 45.8% abv rrp £99.95

Irish Whiskey, once the world’s choice, was almost lost to history in the 1970s. There were just two distilleries making whiskey in Ireland by the end of the 1970s, and it wasn’t until 1987 that a new independent Irish Whiskey distillery was founded. Thankfully the industry has survived, and thrives today with over 50 operating distilleries, a significant increase from the four that existed in 2010!

Nobody really knows the origins of distilling in Ireland, but there is a long history that runs parallel with Scotch Whisky. The oldest known written record of whiskey is 1405, from the Irish Annals of Clonmacnoise, where it was written that the head of a clan died after „taking a surfeit of aqua vitae“ at Christmas.

The making of whiskey flourished in Ireland during the reign of Elizabeth I, who apparently was rather fond of it. For centuries Ireland maintained its supremacy, only yielding to Scotland at the end of the 19th century. Throughout much of the 19th century, the whiskey powerhouse was undoubtedly Dublin, whose half-dozen distilleries had a production capacity of nearly 10 million gallons per annum, and in some years accounted for up to one gallon in seven of all the whiskey distilled in the British Isles.

This is an extraordinary Irish Whiskey, aged to perfection over 21 years in a delightful marriage of ex-bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks. It delivers an elegant symphony of honeyed malt, dried fruits, and toasted oak, with undertones of dark chocolate, fig, and baking spices.