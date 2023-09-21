Zum Schutz der Konsumenten: Cask Whisky Association gestartet

Um gegen betrügerische oder zumindest zweifelhafte Angebote beim Fasskauf besser vorgehen zu können und die potentiellen Käufer vor solchen Praktiken zu schützen, haben Vertreter der Industrie, unabhängige Abfüller und Brennereien sowie Persönlichkeiten aus der Whiskybranche und Rechtsanwaltskanzleien die Cask Whisky Association gegründet.

Die CWA besteht aus zwei Boards – eines davon besteht aus Beratern wie den bekannte Whiskyautoren Colin Hampden-White, der zur Gründung meinte:

“The main reason we have set up the CWA is to protect consumers, customers and independent bottlers from unscrupulous traders, and also from huge price hikes; the bottlers are feeling that they’re getting priced out of the market, and prices are being pushed up by companies selling casks at a far too high price, which generally then moves everything on at a far too fast rate. So, we wanted to create a safe environment for people to come and trade casks, and know that they aren’t going to get ripped off.”

Gemeinsam mit einigen Organisationen will man auf ein Regelwerk für die bisher unregulierte Branche hinarbeiten. Auch in der parlamentarischen Arbeit will man sich für die Regulierung als Lobbygruppe einsetzen.

Man lädt Unternehmen ein, der CWA beizutreten und gemeinsam an der besseren Kontrolle der Fassverkäufe zu arbeiten. Auf der CWA Webseite gibt man zudem Tips für Investoren und Verkäufer, um das Geschäft mit den Fässern sicherer und transparenter zu machen. Firmen, die sich durch diese Transparenz auszeichnen, werden in Hinkunft das Label der CWA tragen dürfen.

Zum CWA-Vorstand gehören Keith Rennie, Direktor bei Scotch Whisky International; Simon Aron, Geschäftsführer von Cask Trade; Saul Kelly, Geschäftsführer von Fruitful Spirits; George Stewart, Geschäftsführer der Stewart Whiskey Company; Danny Saltman, von DS Tayman; Saul Taylor, Geschäftsführer von Dalkeith Brokerage und Russell Spratley, Direktor von Spiritfilled.

Der Beirat der CWA setzt sich aus Colin Hampden-White, Fernsehmoderator und Whisky-Journalist; Charles Maclean, Autor und Whisky-Experte; Hans Offringa, Autor und Whisky-Experte; George Frier, Partner bei Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP; Patricia Dillon, Geschäftsführerin von Speyside Distillers; John Laurie, Geschäftsführer von The Glenturret; Graeme Dempster, Account Executive beim Versicherungsmakler Bruce Stevenson; und Martin Purvis, stellvertretender Direktor von Kelvin Cooperage zusammen.

NEW ASSOCIATION LAUNCHED TO PROTECT CASK WHISKY CUSTOMERS AND UPHOLD THE REPUTATION OF THE SCOTCH INDUSTRY

Today (21st September 2023) sees the launch of the Cask Whisky Association (CWA), a new organisation established to create a safe environment for whisky enthusiasts and customers to buy and sell casks.

The CWA is made up of two boards of Members and Advisors and includes cask whisky businesses, distilleries, independent bottlers, whisky experts and authors as well as legal and insurance professionals working within the sector.

By setting best practices in cask whisky ownership and sale, the Association aims to protect cask whisky customers and the wider whisky industry.

Chairman of the Advisory Board and spokesman for the CWA Colin Hampden-White says the Association’s goal is to uphold the overall reputation of the Scotch whisky industry.

“The Cask Whisky Association exists to protect private customers from unscrupulous business practices and traders and safeguard independent bottlers from over-inflated pricing,” Colin says, adding: “Our Members are committed to, and will provide guidance on, best practice.“

Taking action

Wendy Chamberlain MP, Chair of the Scotch Whisky APPG, has today written to the business minister responsible for the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Bill, seeking clarification on whether the new consumer legislation will increase protections for investors in cask whisky. She says in the letter: “Having met with the Cask Whisky Association, I am aware that there are many reputable organisations who want to provide good investment opportunities to enthusiasts and investors alike. The actions of bad actors in this field risk harming not only consumers, but the reputation of Scotch whisky and the long-term viability of the industry as a whole.”

The Association has also met with Lord Richard Harrington – who is leading the government review of foreign direct investment (FDI). Harrington said of the Association: “This type of cross-industry collaboration is welcomed. Where blind spots in regulation exist, such as in the cask investment space, it is encouraging to see different parts of the industry coming together to address the issues that emerge. Scotch is a true British success story so measures must be put in place to protect the integrity of the sector.”

Other MPs whom recognise the need to better protect investors are also lending their support to the Association.

Nickie Aiken, MP for Cities of London and Westminster, says: “I am delighted to hear of the great work of the Cask Whisky Association, which is being set up to educate and protect investors in the fast-growing cask whisky market. As the sector continues to grow, it’s vital that adequate protections are in place for consumers and investors alike.”

The Association is in discussions with the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), the Worshipful Company of Distillers and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), seeking cooperation and collaboration to address issues in the sector. It is also petitioning The Bonded Warehousekeepers Association (The BWA) to gain their support.

Whisky expert and author Hans Offringa sits on the CWA’s advisory board. He says: “If you want to buy whisky go to a trusted company and get some advice, that way you will avoid any pitfalls. That’s why I think certification and licensing is so important; the Cask Whisky Association provides a quality hallmark for people looking to buy and invest in whisky. There are a lot of cowboys out there and we don’t want them to discredit good companies and ruin good business.”

Membership to the CWA is open to UK-based, financially-stable companies who uphold quality standards and retain all appropriate licences.

The CWA is a voluntary organisation open to all cask whisky companies. Applications will be reviewed semi-annually by the executive board and overseen by the independent advisory board.

