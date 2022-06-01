Neu: Wolfburn Fathers‘ Day 2022 Release

Die Destillerie Wolfburn in Thurso, in den nördlichen Highlands, bringt einen neuen Whisky auf den Markt und vertreibt ihn exklusiv über die eigene Homepage: Der Wolfburn Fathers’s Day 2022 Release ist der erste fassstark abgefüllte Wolfburn, und er ist, wie der Name schon sagt, für den Vatertag gedacht (der wird in UK nicht zeitgleich mit Deutschland gefeiert).

Der mit 58,2% abgefüllte Whisky stammt aus Oloroso Sherry Hogsheads und Bourbon Barrels und wird von der Brennerei wie folgt beschrieben:

The ideal gift for any discerning dad, this limited release consists of just 1840 bottles in total. Crafted from spirit matured in a combination of wonderfully sweet Oloroso sherry butts and ex-bourbon quarter casks it is a shade over seven years old. This hand-selected cask pairing has done an astonishing job of producing a smooth and rounded single malt whisky – and to maximise the flavour we have bottled it at cask strength. Sweet, aromatic and sumptuous in character, it’s a thoroughly enjoyable dram. The bottle comes complete with a neck-tag so that Fathers Day gifts can be personalised.

Und hier die Tasting Notes:

ON THE NOSE – Fresh bourbon aromas are softened by sweet sherry essence. Hints of toffee and caramel shine through.

ON THE PALATE – Chocolate truffles meet sticky toffee pudding and trifle sponge – and the whole mouthful is wonderfully overlaid with gentle hints of peat smoke. By any standards this is a rich and sumptuous dram, bursting with flavour.

THE FINISH – Caramel sweetness is present, accompanied by hints of toffee and demerara sugar. A trace of peat smoke remains until the very end, ensuring a beautiful lingering finish.