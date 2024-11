Ab 31. März 2025: Wechsel an der Spitze der Edrington Group

“Crawford has been an outstanding chair, helping to steer the company through a period of significant growth despite volatile trading conditions. The board and executive team are grateful for his dedicated service and the positive impact he has had on Edrington during his tenure. On a personal level I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Crawford and have learned a lot from him.

Angus has been a great support to the business as a non-executive cirector for the past four years and we are all delighted to welcome him as chair as Edrington faces into a more challenging trading environment.”

Chief executive Scott McCroskie