Jill Inglis ist neuer Brand und Marketing Director der Holyrood Distillery

Jill Inglis ist der neue Brand und Marketing Director bei der Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh und wird dort für die Entwicklung des Portfolios (momentan umfasst es im Whiskybereich die ersten drei Abfüllungen Arrival, Embra und Ambir) der Destillerie verantwortlich sein. Schon bei Gordon & MacPhail war sie als Senior Brand Manager für die Abfüllungen von Benromach und den erfolgreichen Launch der Cairn Distillery verantwortlich.

Jill sagt zu Ihrem neuen Job:

I am thrilled to join the team at Holyrood at such an exciting time. Their mission and vision are unique as a producer, and they have an incredible one-of-a-kind proposition to communicate. I can’t wait to get started with the team and be part of Holyrood’s journey.