Dienstag, 12. November 2024, 12:22:12
Suche
HintergrundLowlands

Jill Inglis ist neuer Brand und Marketing Director der Holyrood Distillery

Sie kommt von Gordon & MacPhail, wo sie als Senior Brand Manager für Benromach und die Cairn Distillery zuständig war

Jill Inglis ist der neue Brand und Marketing Director bei der Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh und wird dort für die Entwicklung des Portfolios (momentan umfasst es im Whiskybereich die ersten drei Abfüllungen Arrival, Embra und Ambir) der Destillerie verantwortlich sein. Schon bei Gordon & MacPhail war sie als Senior Brand Manager für die Abfüllungen von Benromach und den erfolgreichen Launch der Cairn Distillery verantwortlich.

Jill Ingis

Jill sagt zu Ihrem neuen Job:

I am thrilled to join the team at Holyrood at such an exciting time. Their mission and vision are unique as a producer, and they have an incredible one-of-a-kind proposition to communicate. I can’t wait to get started with the team and be part of Holyrood’s journey.

Im Febriuar wurden Giancarlo Bianchi neuer Sales Director der Holyrood Distillery. Er kam von der Penderyn Distillery in Wales nach Edinburgh.

SourceDram Scotland
Vorheriger Artikel
Ab 31. März 2025: Wechsel an der Spitze der Edrington Group
Nächster Artikel
Serge verkostet: Neun Neue aus Benromach

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2024 Whiskyexperts GmbH

 