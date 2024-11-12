Serge verkostet: Neun Neue aus Benromach

Eine Session bei Serge nur mit neuen Whiskys aus der Destillerie Benromach – man sieht daran schon, wie aktiv die Speyside-Destillerie von Gordon & MacPhail momentan ist. Es sind nicht nur Destillerieabfüllungen, sondern auch Unabhängige sind dabei – was sie insgesamt vereint sind wirklich ausgezeichnete Wertungen.
Hier unsere tabellarische Übersicht der Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Benromach 10 yo (43%, OB, +/-2024)
|87
|Benromach 9 yo 2014/2024 ‘Contrasts: Unpeated’ (46%, OB, bourbon and sherry)
|85
|Benromach 10 yo 2014/2024 (59.6%, OB, Germany Exclusive, first fill sherry hogshead, cask #486, 305 bottles)
|89
|Benromach 11 yo 2013/2024 (61.1%, OB, Germany Exclusive, first fill bourbon barrel, cask #835, 231 bottles)
|90
|Benromach 10 yo 2014/2024 (60.2%, LMDW, Artist #14, first fill bourbon barrel, cask #384, 244 bottles)
|90
|Benromach 19 yo 2005/2024 (59%, LMDW, Artist #14, first fill sherry butt, cask #164, 264 bottles)
|91
|Benromach 21 yo 2002/2024 (56.6%, OB, Capital Whisky Club Exclusive, first fill bourbon barrel, cask #971, 170 bottles)
|91
|Benromach 22 yo 2002/2024 (56.6%, LMDW, Artist #14, first fill sherry hogshead, cask #22602102, 341 bottles)
|92
|Benromach 25 yo 1998/2024 (50.3%, LMDW, Artist #14, first fill bourbon barrel, cask #197, 160 bottles)
|97