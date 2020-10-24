Angus verkostet: Dies, das und jenes

Ein richtiges Motto wird uns heute nicht zu der Verkostung von Angus McRaild auf Whiskyfun einfallen, denn dazu ist die Chose zu divers angelegt. Daher kurz die Eckdaten der Verkostung: Zehn Abfüllungen, acht Schotten, zwei Iren, mehr Bunnahabhains als sonstwas und 83 bis 90 Punkte:
- An Irish Distillery 30 yo 1990/2020 (53.1%, Archives ‘Birds from the Orient’, cask #589, rum barrel, 148 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Redbreast 30 yo 1989 (57.2%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, bourbon barrels / port pipe, 444 bottles): 90 Punkte
- Tomintoul 14 yo 2005/2020 (55.8%, Lady Of The Glen, cask #19A, refill bourbon / Amontillado finish, 251 bottles): 83 Punkte
- Tomintoul 15 yo (56,1%, Dram Mor, cask #32, refill bourbon / Sauternes finish, 317 bottles): 84 Punkte
- Bunnahabhain 12 yo (43%, OB, litre, 1990s): 88 Punkte
- Bunnahabhain 19 yo 1980 (46%, First Cask, cask #5647, sherry): 88 Punkte
- Bunnahabhain 30 yo 1979/2009 (45.2%, The Whisky Talker, cask #9619, sherry butt, 554 bottles): 89 Punkte
- Bruichladdich 15 yo 2005/2020 (60.6%, Archives ‘Birds of the Orient’, cask #806, barrel, 230 bottles): 90 Punkte
- Bruichladdich 26 yo 1992/2019 (54.9%, Elixir Distillers ‘The Single Malts Of Scotland’, cask #3841, hogshead, 228 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Port Charlotte 13 yo 2005/2018 (58.4%, Scotch Single Malt Circle, cask #1590, madeira hogshead, 304 bottles): 90 Punkte