Aus „The Naked Grouse“ wird „The Naked Malt“

Die Edrington Group hat heute einen Relaunch der Marke „The Naked Grouse“ bekanntgegeben – und dieser macht nicht bei einem Redesign halt: Auch der Name ändert sich zu „The Naked Malt„. Es ist der zweite Schritt der Wandlung der Marke seit dem Jahr 2017, als aus dem Blend ein Blended Malt wurde (wir berichteten hier).

Was sich nicht ändern wird: Der Inhalt der Flasche. The Naked Malt, abgefüllt mit 40% vol., wird den selben Blend aus Single Malts enthalten. Der Whisky wird sechs Monate in First Fill Sherry Fässern gefinisht – so ein Fass ziert auch als prominentes Relief die zu 100% recyclebare Flasche.

Elaine Miller, Global Brand Controller bei The Naked Malt, fasst dies so zusammen:

“For our consumers, the whisky category can be difficult to navigate and bound with conventions they don’t want to be constrained by, so for us, it’s about making whisky more accessible. We want to give a new generation the freedom to try whisky their way, whilst providing the reassurance of a great quality, versatile liquid.”

“The new bottle design reinforces our ‘Naked’ cask story, and our ‘Naked’ bottle itself is stripped back because we want to liberate the whisky and let the quality shine through. We also took this opportunity to ensure that all packaging components are 100% recyclable, a key consideration for our consumers.”