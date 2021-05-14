Neu: Redbreast Dream Cask Oloroso Sherry Edition 29yo – für Birdhouse Mitglieder im Lossystem erhältlich

Der Mitgliederclub von Redbreast, Birdhouse, hat nun das vierte Dream Cask vorgestellt, und es ist diesmal ein 29 Jahre alter Whiskey aus ex-bourbon, Oloroso Sherry und Ruby Port Cask Fässern. Der Whiskey wurde zuletzt für 15 Monate in einem Oloroso Sherry Cask aus Jerez in Andalusien nachgereift.

924 Flaschen mit einer Alkoholstärke von 51,2% werden hier in einem Lossystem, das noch etwas über drei Tage, also bis Montag um 15 Uhr unserer Zeit, fürs Mitmachen offen ist – allerdings nur für Mitglieder im Birdhouse Club (man kann sich auf der Seite mit der Mitmachmöglichkeit dazu anmelden).

Der Preis sollte auch nicht unerwähnt bleiben: der Redbreast Dream Cask Oloroso Sherry Edition 29yo kostet 520 Euro.

Hier die Info, die das Redbreast Team auf der Webseite veröffentlicht hat:

Redbreast Dream Cask Oloroso Sherry Edition is a 29-year-old single pot still Irish whiskey that celebrates the signature Redbreast style and represents the fulfilment of a dream held by Master Blender Billy Leighton to share an annual release like no other.

When selecting their whiskey of choice for this fourth release, Leighton and Blender Dave McCabe combined innovation, tradition and time-honoured craftsmanship by vatting together four special whiskeys, aged for a minimum of 29 years in ex-bourbon, sherry and ruby port seasoned casks. The whiskeys were married in a single outstanding Oloroso sherry butt from Jerez de la Frontera in Spain’s Andalusia region, and left to mature for a further 15 months to bring an evolution of its characteristic flavours to the Redbreast experience.

The extended finishing time of this magnificent Dream Cask enables the individual wood contributions to come together and take on a wide spectrum of mellow fruit flavours and pot still spices. The result is a luxuriously rich Irish whiskey with notes of dried fruits, herbs and toasted oak and a complex aroma of liquorice, leather and nutmeg reminiscent of Andalusian bodegas.

Redbreast Dream Cask Oloroso Sherry Edition is limited to 924 bottles at a RRP of €520 and ABV 51.2%.