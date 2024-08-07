Bladnoch Distillery bringt im Herbst Theaterstück über seine Geschichte am Gelände der Brennerei

Mit einer interessanten Idee will sich die Bladnoch Distillery in den schottischen Lowlands “in Szene setzen”: Man veranstaltet am Ufer des Bladnoch Rivers eine Theateraufführung namens “Bladnoch Tasting Notes” – konzipiert von der Schauspielerin und Sprecherin Debora Weston. In den Aufführungen geht es um die Brüder John und Thomas McLelland, die 1817 die Brennerei gründeten. Im Rahmen der Aufführung wird es auch ein Tasting mit Master Distiller Dr. Nick Savage geben, der dabei auch den neuen Bladnoch 8yo aus der ebenso neuen Double Matured Collection vorstellen wird.

Ab Freitag sind die Karten dafür um 25 Pfund hier erhältlich.

Nähere Infos entnehmen Sie der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Immersive theatre experience set to debut at Bladnoch Distillery

Bladnoch, Scotland’s southernmost distillery, has announced the debut of an immersive theatre experience this autumn.

Bladnoch Tasting Notes will bring more than two centuries of whisky-making history to life on the banks of the River Bladnoch, transporting guests back in time to be met by some of the most notable characters from bygone days at the distillery.

Created by actress and voice artist Debora Weston, whose film credits include Patriot Games, Thunderbirds, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the script for Bladnoch Tasting Notes follows the story of brothers John and Thomas McClelland, who founded Bladnoch Distillery in 1817 when they were first granted a license to distil whisky on Bladnoch Farm, near Wigtown in Dumfries & Galloway.

For nearly a century, successive generations of McClelland family grew and modernised the distillery. At its peak, the site had six washbacks and an annual production of 230,000 litres of alcohol, which cemented Bladnoch Distillery’s status as ‘Queen of the Lowlands’.

Bladnoch Tasting Notes leads guests through the distillery’s history, right through to the modern day featuring Bladnoch’s revival in recent years by current owner David Prior. David purchased Bladnoch Distillery in 2015 and is the first Australian businessman to own a Scotch whisky distillery.

Bladnoch Tasting Notes is brought to life through the talents of professional actors; Mark Kydd, best known for his roles in Clique and Taggart; and Mark Rannoch, Bladnoch’s global brand ambassador, whose stage and screen credits include the global hit TV series, Outlander.

Running from Friday 27 – Sunday 29 September, guests attending Bladnoch Tasting Notes will also be given the chance to sample two Lowland single malt whiskies from Bladnoch’s exceptional portfolio during the show including Bladnoch Vinaya which pays homage to the McClelland brothers.

There will also be a special tutored tasting of a new expression led by master distiller, Dr Nick Savage at the end of the performance. Guests will have the opportunity to be the first to try Bladnoch 8 Year Old, the inaugural expression in the distillery’s Double Matured Collection. Each whisky in the collection is matured in two different cask styles one after the other, to achieve a complex flavour profile.

The 8 year old, natural in colour and with an ABV of 46.7%, has been matured in two types of American oak red wine casks, creating a single malt which presents strawberries and cream with herbal pine cones on the nose, strawberry jam, polished oak and nutmeg on the palate, and a very long, sugary and warm finish.

The Double Matured Collection marks a significant milestone for Bladnoch as it features aged whiskies which have fully completed distillation and maturation under the ownership of David Prior, which will be released to all markets in 2025.

Glen Gribbon, CEO at Bladnoch Distillery, said:

“Working with Debora to develop Bladnoch Tasting Notes has been a wonderful experience. We have a rich and storied past here at Bladnoch Distillery, and Debora’s talent and vision for bringing history to life on the stage has helped us condense 207 years of whisky making heritage and bold Galloway spirit into one spectacular performance. “Bladnoch Tasting Notes is one of the most significant events in our calendar this year, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the distillery to discover more about the people who shaped our early years.”

Tickets for Bladnoch Tasting Notes will go on sale at 9am on Friday 9 August, priced at £25 per guest (ages 18 and over).

Bladnoch Tasting Notes coincides with the first weekend of Wigtown Book Festival, which runs from 27 September – 6 October. Wigtown, only a mile from Bladnoch Distillery, is Scotland’s National Book Town, a designation that reflects its 17 second-hand book shops and its long-established literary festival, which celebrates its 25th event this year.

To book tickets to Bladnoch Tasting Notes, visit: https://uk.bladnoch.com/pages/events

For more information about Bladnoch Distillery, visit: https://uk.bladnoch.com.