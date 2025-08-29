Bladnoch Distillery gibt Partnerschaft mit dem Wigtown Book Festival bekannt

Bladnoch, Schottlands älteste Scotch-Whisky-Destillerie in Privatbesitz, ist Partner des 27. Wigtown Book Festival. Das jährlich stattfindende Festival findet vom 26. September bis 5. Oktober 2025 in Schottlands National Book Town, der Heimat der 208 Jahre alten Bladnoch Distillery, statt. Das 1999 gegründete Wigtown Book Festival ist eines der bedeutendsten Literaturfestivals Großbritanniens mit über 200 Veranstaltungen. Im Rahmen der Partnerschaft sponsert Bladnoch das Team der über 100 ehrenamtlichen Mitarbeiter des Festivals.

Im Rahmen ihrer Partnerschaft mit dem Festival veranstaltet die Bladnoch Distillery ein exklusives Storytelling-Even. „Bold Spirit: Tales of Galloway“ findet am Donnerstag, den 2. Oktober, um 19:30 Uhr in der Brennerei statt und wird vom schottischen Geschichtenerzähler, Autor und Reise-Influencer Graeme Johncock moderiert.

Ebenfalls am Donnerstag, den 2. Oktober, erscheint „Loch Maberry: Stories of Bladnoch, Chapter 2“. Es ist das zweite Kapitel einer limitierten Reihe, die von Personen ausgewählt wurde, die eine tiefe Verbundenheit zu den Whiskys der Bladnoch Distillery haben. Ab diesem Datum ist die Abfüllung auch exklusiv in der Bladnoch Distillery und über den Online-Shop von Bladnoch erhältlich.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Bladnoch Distillery announces partnership with Wigtown Book Festival

Bladnoch, Scotland’s oldest privately-owned Scotch whisky distillery has announced a partnership with the 27th annual Wigtown Book Festival .

Running from 26 September – 5 October 2025, Wigtown Book Festival is a ten-day literary celebration in Scotland’s National Book Town, which is also home to the 208-year-old Bladnoch Distillery. Founded in 1999, Wigtown Book Festival is one of the UK’s most prominent literary showcases, with more than 200 events including music, theatre, food, visual arts and a prestigious cast of authors.

As part of the distillery’s partnership with Wigtown Book Festival, Bladnoch will sponsor the event’s team of more than 100 volunteers at the heart of the festival’s success, ensuring the unsung heroes behind the festival receive the support, training and recognition they deserve.

This collaboration unites two organisations rooted in resilience and community regeneration, strengthens community ties, supports cultural tourism, and showcases how grassroots dedication and enterprise can work hand in hand to transform a rural economy.

Rescued from closure in 2015 by Australian entrepreneur David Prior, Bladnoch Distillery is a major local employer and a hub for cultural events and whisky tourism in Dumfries & Galloway. This resilience and commitment to regeneration is at the heart of all the distillery does, including supporting the bold Galloway spirit of Wigtown Book Festival’s dedicated team of volunteers.

Wigtown Book Festival was founded to revitalise Galloway during a period of economic hardship and industrial decline. Today, it has grown into a nationally recognised literary and cultural event, powered by a dedicated team of local volunteers whose efforts attract more than 11,000 visitors annually, boosting the local economy and fostering pride in the community.

As part of its partnership with the festival, Bladnoch Distillery will host an exclusive storytelling event to celebrate the distillery and the region’s bold Galloway spirit. Taking place at the distillery at 7:30pm on Thursday 2 October and hosted by Scottish storyteller, author and travel influencer behind @scotlands_stories , Graeme Johncock, Bold Spirit: Tales of Galloway will be a unique evening celebrating Galloway’s distinctive identity and sense of mischief.

The 27th annual Wigtown Book Festival will also mark the release of Loch Maberry: Stories of Bladnoch, Chapter 2 on Thursday 2 October, the second chapter in a limited-edition series celebrating and selected by individuals who have a deep affinity with Bladnoch Distillery’s exceptional whiskies. The new single malt will be unveiled as part of the storytelling event, providing guests with the chance to taste the expression alongside Bladnoch master distiller Dr Nick Savage and the character who inspired its creation.

This will be the first opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to sample and purchase Loch Maberry Chapter 2, which will be available exclusively at Bladnoch Distillery and through Bladnoch’s online shop from this date.

Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery, said:

“We’re proud to be working with the 27th annual Wigtown Book Festival to support the event’s team of dedicated volunteers. Together, we have forged a meaningful partnership rooted in community regeneration and cultural enrichment. “At Bladnoch, our commitment to crafting our bold Galloway spirit is at the heart of all that we do. Bold Galloway spirit is exactly what the festival’s volunteers bring – courage, warmth and a passion that fuels Wigtown Book Festival year after year.”

Adrian Turpin, Wigtown Book Festival’s artistic director, said:

„Bladnoch Distillery and Wigtown Book Festival have each played a central role in the regeneration of Wigtown over many years, which makes this a very special partnership. “While, sadly, we can’t actually bottle the bold Galloway spirit of our volunteers, Bladnoch Distillery’s generosity will enable us to better support them and acknowledge the irreplaceable contribution they make to the success of the festival.”

Dating back to 1817, Bladnoch Distillery is one of the oldest single malt Scotch whisky producers in the world and is enjoying a bold and powerful revival. For more information about Bladnoch Distillery, please visit www.bladnoch.com .

For more information about Wigtown Book Festival, please visit www.wigtownbookfestival.com .

About Bladnoch Distillery

Bladnoch Distillery was established in 1817, making it the oldest privately owned Scotch whisky distillery in the world. As the southernmost distillery in Scotland, Bladnoch is commonly referred to as the ‘Queen of the Lowlands.’

Hand-crafted using malt from British growers and the pristine water from the River Bladnoch which flows alongside the distillery, Bladnoch single malts are non-chill filtered to ensure the truest flavours shine through.

This legacy brand has been revived in recent years by Master Distiller, Dr Nick Savage, formerly of The Macallan, and owner David Prior, who purchased Bladnoch Distillery in 2015 and is the first Australian businessman to own a Scotch whisky distillery.

The team at Bladnoch is truly passionate about the preservation of the environment and the local community’s generational involvement in this iconic distillery.

About Wigtown Book Festival and Scotland’s National Book Town

Founded in 1999, the annual Wigtown Book Festival is one of the UK’s best-loved literary gatherings featuring more than 200 events, including music, theatre, food and visual arts.

The 10-day autumn festival takes place in Scotland’s National Book Town and was born out of a social and economic regeneration plan to help revive the fortunes of the Dumfries & Galloway market town. This year’s festival takes place from 26 September to 5 October. Speakers participating include Reeta Chakrabarti, John Suchet, Kate Summerscale, Robin Ince and Helen Lederer.