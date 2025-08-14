Die Kunst des Destilleriens besteht aus Tradition, aber auch stetigem Wandel und andauernder Innovation. Ein Unternehmen, das sich diesem Fortschritt verschrieben hat, ist Briggs of Burton, Ausstatter zahlreicher Destillerien weltweit (so hat sich Glenallachie vor kurzem Energiespartechnik des Unternehmens einbauen lassen und auch die neu eröffnete Ardgowan Distillery setzt bei Brennblasen und Ausstattung auf Briggs of Burton).

Heimische Destillateure wird es vielleicht interessieren, dass Briggs of Burton bei der diesjährigen drinktec 2025 in München (sie findet vom 15. bis 19. September statt) vertreten sein wird – das Unternehmen hat uns dazu genauere Informatoonen zukommen lassen, so zum Beispiel, was man im Portfolio hat und welche Rahmenveranstaltungen es geben wird:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Briggs of Burton to showcase distilling innovations spanning sustainability, modularity, and columns at drinktec 2025

Briggs of Burton (BRIGGS), experts in specialist process equipment and systems, is set to return to drinktec 2025 – the world’s leading beverage and liquid food trade fair. As the industry focuses on sustainable solutions, the company will be showcasing various technologies including those designed to deliver over 90% energy savings in malt whisky distillation, setting new standards in efficiency.

For the company, the focus this year will be on its latest developments in BRIGGS Column Distillation technology, its 2 Te modular distillery through CIMC Liquid Process Technology (CLPT) and sustainable distilling solution, BRIGGS ThermoDrive, designed to help distilleries reduce energy consumption and meet net-zero targets. A central theme the exhibition stand will be delivering safe, efficient, and sustainable solutions for global beverage producers, including projects supporting brewers and distillers around the world.

BRIGGS will exhibit alongside sister brands within the global CLPT Group, including Ziemann Holvrieka, DME Process Systems, CLPT China, and McMillan Coppersmiths.

Kevin Leach, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Briggs of Burton, said:

“drinktec is an important event for the industry and one that we’ve supported for many years. It’s a chance for us, alongside our wider group, to meet global partners, connect with customers, and demonstrate how we’re delivering safe, sufficient, and sustainable engineering for distilleries around the world. From column distillation to our modular distillery, to next-generation Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) system – BRIGGS ThermoDrive – we’re helping distilleries expand their capabilities, reduce their environmental footprint or get to market faster.”

Visitors will be able to find BRIGGS and the wider group in Hall C2, Stand C2-202, where they can speak with the engineers behind brewing and distilling technologies and learn more about end-to-end processing solutions. There will be a daily ‘Happy Hour’ and extended opening hours during the week to directly experience BRIGGS’ full engineering spirit at the cocktail bar.

BRIGGS has a long-standing history with drinktec, having participated for decades as part of the wider group, while also maintaining an independent presence at the show. The 2025 exhibition highlights the growing importance of energy-efficient systems in the beverage sector.

Taking place from 15-19 September 2025 in Munich, Germany, drinktec is attracting hundreds of visitors from across the globe to explore the latest in engineering, innovation, and sustainable technology for the beverage sector.