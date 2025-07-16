Brothers Wright Distilling kauft Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery

Vielleicht haben Sie noch nichts von der Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery in Pikeville in Kentucky gehört, eher schon von der Pearse Lyons Distillery in einer umgebauten Kirche in Dublin. Diese beiden Brennereien, und die Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. waren alle drei Unternehmen des bereits verstorbenen Dr Pearse Lyons und seiner Frau.

Erstgenannte Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery ist nun vom Unternehmen an Brothers Wright Distilling verkauft worden, die dort ihre neue Heimat finden werden. Zum Deal, der für eine nicht genannte Summe abgeschlossen wurde, gehört auch das Pearse’s Place Restaurant, das Besucherzentrum und ein Tasting Room. Insgesamt ist das Brennereigelände ca. 2.800qm groß.

“This acquisition represents more than just an expansion of our operations ­– it’s a deepening of our investment in Pikeville, Pike County, and the future of eastern Kentucky. “We’re proud to be part of the downtown Pikeville scene and are committed to growing not just our business, but the entire region’s economy through job creation, tourism, and celebrating the culture that makes this place home.”

Der Sohn von Dr Pearse und Deidre Lyons, Mark Lyons, der nun die Geschäfte von Lyons Brewing & Distilling führt, äußerte sich zum Verkauf wie folgt:

“Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery reflects two of our family’s greatest passions – craft brewing and distilling, as well as community impact through entrepreneurship.

“Although my father never had the opportunity to open the Pikeville distillery he had dreamt of and dedicated himself to making a reality, my mother and I know that he would be thrilled to see Dueling Barrels begin a new chapter with an entrepreneurial family who share our passion for the craft.

“We are honoured to see our distillery become the Wright Brothers’ new home and are excited about what is in store for the City of Pikeville and spirits enthusiasts everywhere.”