Clydebuilt veröffentlicht Batch mit sechs Single Malts

Die erst kürzlich eröffnete Ardgowan Distillery veröffentlicht, um die Zeit bis zum ersten Whisky zu überbrücken, unter dem Namen Clydebuilt Abfüllungen von Blended Malts, und nun auch zum ersten Mal Single Malt Whiskys.

Distillery Manager Laura Davies hat für diese sechs Abfüllungen Whiskys aus der Region Speyside ausgesucht. Die Destillerie(en) hinter den Whiskys sind nicht bekannt. Abfgefüllt sind sie mit 46% vol. bis 61,1% vol. Alkoholstärke, drei der Bottlings sind dazu Einzelfassabfüllungen.

Hier die Infos zu allen Whiskys im neuen Batch, der wohl in Kürze im Fachhandel zu finden sein wird:

CLYDEBUILT WHISKY BRAND RELEASES BATCH OF SINGLE MALTS

Boutique Scotch whisky brand Clydebuilt expands its portfolio with tranche of Single Malts

Award-winning Scotch whisky brand Clydebuilt today expands its portfolio with six new small batch Single Malt releases, including three Single Cask bottlings.

Independent Scotch whisky distillery Ardgowan is behind the boutique label, with the first release hitting shelves in 2019.

The site, based in Inverkip, filled its first cask with its own distillate and officially opened to the public last month after eight years of planning and construction.

The range is named after the distinguished shipbuilding trade historically on the River Clyde, with the word ‘Clydebuilt’ coming to stand for craftsmanship and integrity.

Distillery Manager Laura Davies, whose 13 years of experience includes mentorship under the late industry great, Dr Jim Swan, developed the new batch of Clydebuilt Single Malts.

The six releases, which were sourced from the world-renowned Speyside region, include:

12-year-old Sherry Cask Matured : aged in a combination of Sherry butts, followed by Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez hogsheads, this Single Malt is bottled at 46% ABV. : £46.99

: aged in a combination of Sherry butts, followed by Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez hogsheads, this Single Malt is bottled at 46% ABV. : 12-year-old 100 Proof Sherry Cask Matured : a higher strength iteration of the aforementioned expression, this whisky underwent the same maturation before being bottled at 57.1% ABV, conforming to the traditional British 100 proof system historically defined as the point at which a spirit could ignite gunpowder. £64.99

: a higher strength iteration of the aforementioned expression, this whisky underwent the same maturation before being bottled at 57.1% ABV, conforming to the traditional British 100 proof system historically defined as the point at which a spirit could ignite gunpowder. 12-year-old Official Opening Day Release : bottled to commemorate the distillery’s official opening on 20 th June 2025, the Speyside Single Malt was matured in three Sherry casks and bottled at a cask strength of 59.5% ABV. £85

: bottled to commemorate the distillery’s official opening on 20 June 2025, the Speyside Single Malt was matured in three Sherry casks and bottled at a cask strength of 59.5% ABV. 2012 Pedro Ximénez (PX) Hogshead Single Cask : presented at cask strength of 58.5% ABV, 352 bottles have been produced from cask number AS059 which formerly held PX: a dark, sweet style of Sherry wine. £85

: presented at cask strength of 58.5% ABV, 352 bottles have been produced from cask number AS059 which formerly held PX: a dark, sweet style of Sherry wine. 2012 Oloroso Hogshead Single Cask : matured in cask AS076 which previously hosted Oloroso – the darkest of the dry Sherry styles – this limited release consists of just 342 bottles with an ABV of 59.0%. £85

: matured in cask AS076 which previously hosted Oloroso – the darkest of the dry Sherry styles – this limited release consists of just 342 bottles with an ABV of 59.0%. 2012 Manzanilla Hogshead Single Cask: aged in a rare Manzanilla cask, exclusively available from the Spanish coastal town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, the lighter profile and maritime notes add a distinctive twist on the 335 bottles available at 61.1% ABV. £85

As is the case with all Clydebuilt whiskies, each expression is bottled without added colouring or chill filtration.

Remarking on the news, Davies shares:

“With Ardgowan situated on the Firth of Clyde, the rich history of craftsmanship local to our distillery is the inspiration for the Clydebuilt brand. Every whisky bottled under the name must be worthy of honouring the unmatched attention to detail and pride in quality of those that came before. “Our new Single Malts underwent maturation on-site at Ardgowan in premium European oak Sherry casks. All aged for 12 years, each delivers distinctive character owed to both the distillate profile and the maturation history. Most importantly, they are all bottled with an age statement, at a minimum of 46% ABV, without chill filtration and without artificial colouring. These are undoubtably Single Malts deserving of the Clydebuilt name.”

The distillery’s tour offering will launch imminently following the appointment of Visitor Centre Manager Barbara Campbell this month.

Clydebuilt Single Malts will be available via specialist retailers in the UK, Austria, Belgium, Sweden and Germany. Find out more here.

TASTING NOTES:

Clydebuilt 12-year-old Sherry Cask Matured, 46% ABV

Colour : Deep Amber.

: Deep Amber. Nose : Raisins, figs and polished oak.

: Raisins, figs and polished oak. Taste: Dark fruits and spices. A long and rounded finish with lingering depth.

Clydebuilt 12-year-old 100 Proof Sherry Cask Matured, 57.1% ABV

Colour : Deep Amber.

: Deep Amber. Nose : Raisins, dates, toasted nuts and spice.

: Raisins, dates, toasted nuts and spice. Taste: Full bodied with dried fruits, dark chocolate and leather.

Clydebuilt 12-year-old Official Opening Day Release, 59.5% ABV

Colour : Deep Mahogany.

: Deep Mahogany. Nose : Lucious dried fruits, toasted nuts and rich Sherry sweetness.

: Lucious dried fruits, toasted nuts and rich Sherry sweetness. Taste: Bold and warming, with fig, raisin, spice and a velvety mouthfeel.

Clydebuilt 2012 Pedro Ximénez Hogshead Single Cask (AS059), 58.5% ABV

Colour : Deep Mahogany.

: Deep Mahogany. Nose : Ripe figs, sticky dates and rich caramel.

: Ripe figs, sticky dates and rich caramel. Taste: Velvety toffee, dark chocolate and a touch of espresso.

Clydebuilt 2012 Oloroso Hogshead Single Cask (AS076), 59.0% ABV

Colour : Deep Amber.

: Deep Amber. Nose : Dark fruits and warming spice.

: Dark fruits and warming spice. Taste: Rich dried figs, dark chocolate and gentle oak, with nutmeg and toasted wood.

Clydebuilt 2012 Manzanilla Hogshead Single Cask (AS041), 61.1% ABV

Colour : Pale Gold.

: Pale Gold. Nose : Crisp green apple, floral notes and toasted almonds.

: Crisp green apple, floral notes and toasted almonds. Taste: Zesty citrus with a gentle nuttiness. Fresh and delicate.

ABOUT CLYDEBUILT SCOTCH WHISKY:

Some of the greatest ships in the world were built on the River Clyde and so, over time, the word ‘Clydebuilt’ came to stand for craftsmanship, integrity and pride. The Clydebuilt brand was inspired by that exceptional legacy: a fitting tribute as Ardgowan Distillery, the home of the brand, is situated on the Firth of Clyde near Inverkip.

While Ardgowan Single Malt continues to slumber for many years, Whisky Maker Laura Davies applies the same meticulous approach to Clydebuilt. This is a boutique range of thoughtfully selected and masterfully matured Scotch whiskies that honour the spirit of the Clyde, emulating and upholding the attention to detail and the pride in quality of those that came before. Discover more.

Further information on Ardgowan Distillery Company can be found at ardgowandistillery.com