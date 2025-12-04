Ardgowan Distillery bringt vier neue Clydebuilt Whiskys, investiert 5 Millionen Pfund in gereifte Fässer

Nachdem die Ardgowan Distillery nach eigenem Bekunden in diesem Jahr 5 Millionen Pfund in den Ankauf gereifter Fässer investiert hat, wohl um mit ihnen die Wartezeit auf den ersten eigenen Whisky zu überbrücken, hat man seitens der Lowland-Brennerei die Clydebuilt-Abfüllungsserie mit vier neuen Releases ergänzt, die im Laufe der Zeit im Fachhandel verfügbar sein werden. Neben einem 27 Jahre alten Blended Malt gibt es auch Bottlings mit Whisky aus Fettercairn, Royal Brackla und Ben Nevis.

NEW CLYDEBUILT WHISKIES UNVEILED AS £5 MILLION IS INVESTED IN BRAND

Boutique Scotch whisky label Clydebuilt expands its offering with new four new Single Malt and Blended Malt expressions

Distinguished Scotch whisky brand Clydebuilt today issues four new releases, including three Single Cask bottlings.

The boutique label, owned by independent whisky producer Ardgowan Distillery Company, has been laying down stocks since the company was formed in 2016.

© 2025 Martin McAdam

Based in Inverclyde, Ardgowan Distillery began distilling its own malt whisky in June. While the spirit matures over the coming years, Clydebuilt “offers the opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in wood management and the art of blending”.

The award winning range is named to honour the River Clyde’s world renowned shipbuilding heritage, with the word ‘Clydebuilt’ ultimately becoming a byword for quality craftsmanship.

The firm demonstrated its continued commitment to the brand by way of a significant investment in mature malt whisky stocks to the tune of £5 million in 2025, with a further £4m planned in 2026.

CEO Roland Grain explained the rationale behind the investment:

“Our bespoke Infinity Casks for Ardgowan spirit are designed for long maturation by their very nature. The stock we’ve already acquired, and this further investment, ensure Clydebuilt will have solid foundations for the decades ahead until Ardgowan Single Malt is truly ready. This is a key step in achieving our goal to double turnover annually until 2030.”

Experienced Whisky Maker and Ardgowan’s Distillery Manager Laura Davies oversaw and selected the casks, which were aged on site in the distillery’s traditional dunnage warehouses.

Comprising one Blended Malt and three Single Cask Single Malts, the latest tranche of releases from the independent bottling house includes:

27 year old 100% Sherry Matured Blended Malt – Speyside, Highland & Island (RRSP £95 ): a multifaceted expression bringing together Highland and Island whiskies matured in a Pedro Ximénez Sherry hogshead and 33 year old malt distilled at Benrinnes Distillery. A limited edition of 408 bottles.

(RRSP ): a multifaceted expression bringing together Highland and Island whiskies matured in a Pedro Ximénez Sherry hogshead and 33 year old malt distilled at Benrinnes Distillery. A limited edition of 408 bottles. 2009 Bourbon Hogshead, Fettercairn Distillery (RRSP £85 ): distilled in the Highlands, cask number 800292 was matured on site at Ardgowan Distillery. The cask’s Bourbon history has imparted notes of toffee apples and citrus zest on the 272 bottles of Single Malt available.

(RRSP ): distilled in the Highlands, cask number 800292 was matured on site at Ardgowan Distillery. The cask’s Bourbon history has imparted notes of toffee apples and citrus zest on the 272 bottles of Single Malt available. 2012 Bourbon Hogshead, Royal Brackla Distillery (RRSP £75 ): previously hosting Bourbon, cask number 306449 subsequently aged Highland Single Malt from Royal Brackla Distillery. The resulting 290 bottles boast vibrant flavours of lemongrass, green apple and vanilla.

(RRSP ): previously hosting Bourbon, cask number 306449 subsequently aged Highland Single Malt from Royal Brackla Distillery. The resulting 290 bottles boast vibrant flavours of lemongrass, green apple and vanilla. 2014 Sherry Butt, Ben Nevis Distillery (RRSP £85): an amber Highland Single Malt matured in a single Spanish Sherry cask (#800040). Limited to 327 bottles, the nose brings cinnamon stewed pears while the palate offers butterscotch, nutmeg and brown sugar.

All four of the new Clydebuilt expressions are proudly bottled at their natural cask strength and without added colouring or undergoing chill filtration, preserving their full character and integrity.

Laura Davies nosing the Clydebuilt samples. © 2025 Martin McAdam

Commenting on the news, Davies remarks:

“The Clydebuilt brand stands on craftsmanship and pride in quality, just like the Clyde’s former shipbuilders. With these new releases, we’ve drawn on exceptional whiskies and incredible, rich casks to create expressions full of character and individuality. These malts show just some of the scope we’re working with in our aged stocks. Having invested £5 million this year in securing stock to lay down for Clydebuilt, there’s a very bright future ahead for the brand.”

In September, Ardgowan announced a series of new distribution partnerships for Clydebuilt across key markets in Europe, North America and Asia, significantly expanding its global accessibility.

The new Clydebuilt bottlings will become increasingly available from specialist retailers from today – find a list of UK stockists and international distributors here.

TASTING NOTES:

Clydebuilt 27 year old Blended Malt – Speyside, Highland & Island, 41.8% ABV

Colour : Dark auburn.

: Dark auburn. Nose : Citrus zest, white pepper and marzipan.

: Citrus zest, white pepper and marzipan. Taste: Dark cherries, toasted marshmallow, sticky raisins and ‘pear drop’ sweets.

Clydebuilt 2009 Bourbon Hogshead Single Cask – Fettercairn Distillery, 56.3% ABV

Colour : Bright golden.

: Bright golden. Nose : Lemon sorbet and vanilla fudge.

: Lemon sorbet and vanilla fudge. Taste: Silky toffee apples and more citrus zest.

Clydebuilt 2012 Bourbon Hogshead Single Cask – Royal Brackla Distillery, 52.9% ABV

Colour : Bronze.

: Bronze. Nose : Ripe peaches, nutmeg and subtle heather.

: Ripe peaches, nutmeg and subtle heather. Taste: Vibrant flavours of lemongrass, green apple and vanilla pods.

Clydebuilt 2014 Sherry Butt Single Cask – Ben Nevis Distillery, 60.0% ABV