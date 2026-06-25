Bulleit bringt 20 Jahre alten Rye Whisky – limitiert auf 1776 Flaschen

Auch Bulleit hat sich zum 250. Geburtstag der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika eine besondere Abfüllung einfallen lassen und bringt einen 20 Jahre alten Rye Whisky in beeindruckender Fassstärke von 68,5% vol. – limitiert auf 1776 Flaschen (dem Geburtsjahr der USA entsprechend).

Die Abfüllung, die nicht nur für Sammler, sondern auch vom Liquid her interessant sein sollte, ist ab Juli um 299 Dollar pro Flasche (750ml) zu haben, allerdings nur in ausgesuchten Städten der USA und der Destillerie selbst – wie Sie dort eine Flasche zur Abholung reservieren könn(t)en, lesen Sie, zusammen mit weiteren Informationen, in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Bulleit Goes Two Decades Deep With New 20-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey

Limited to just 1,776 bottles, this ultra-rare Bulleit Straight Rye tips its hat to the grain that started it all

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Before there was bourbon in America, there was rye. The grain that started it all, rye is the backbone of America’s legacy in making good whiskey, distilled in the States longer than any other style. Today, rye is a fixture on every well-stocked backbar, but not for nothing: Bulleit helped build the category’s resurgence from the ground up, creating Bulleit 95 Rye at the request of bartenders who needed more edge in their cocktails. Since then, Bulleit has continued to push the structure that defined early American distilling, from its classic high-rye bourbon to aged rye expressions. Now, Bulleit continues its rye story with the launch of Bulleit 20-Year-Old Rye, our oldest ever Straight Rye Whiskey limited to just 1,776 bottles.

Made from Bulleit’s signature 95% rye mashbill and aged for two decades, Bulleit 20-Year-Old Straight Rye was developed by the Bulleit Distilling Co. team with a blend crafted by Nicole Austin, Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities at Diageo. Austin led the barrel selection and blending process alongside the Bulleit team, choosing barrels that could carry twenty years of age while preserving the bold rye character that has defined Bulleit from the beginning. With an outturn of just 1,776 individually numbered bottles, the label nods to a defining moment in American history while staying focused on the drink: a deeply aged, cask-strength rye that honors the grain that shaped American whiskey and builds on Bulleit’s role in its modern comeback.

„With a rye this mature, the challenge is finding barrels where age adds depth without overwhelming the grain,“

said Nicole Austin.

„We wanted the spice and structure that define Bulleit Rye to stay front and center, while allowing twenty years of maturation to reveal new layers of complexity. The final whiskey has the spice people expect from Bulleit, with a depth that could only come from time.“

Distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and aged for twenty years in Kentucky warehouses, the whiskey was carefully monitored throughout maturation before being bottled at cask strength (ABV: 68.5% | Proof: 137). On the nose, the whiskey opens with aromas of seasoned oak, warm baking spice and dried fruit. The palate unfolds with notes of caramelized sweetness, dark fruit and spice, leading to a long, layered finish that remains unmistakably rye.

„Rye has always had a certain edge to it, which is exactly why it made sense for Bulleit from the brand’s inception. In the earliest days of American whiskey, rye brought structure, spice and resilience to the glass in a way that helped distinguish it from other grains. When the category was still working its way back into the spotlight, Bulleit leaned in with a style that gave bartenders and whiskey drinkers more bite and more dimension. Bulleit 20-Year-Old Rye pays homage to that history while building on our own, showing what our signature rye character can become after two decades in barrel.“ Brian Blackiston, Brand Manager for Bulleit Frontier Whiskey at Diageo

Bulleit 20-Year-Old Rye Whiskey will be available beginning July 2026, in limited quantities at the Bulleit Distillery and select cities nationwide with a suggested retail price of $299 for a 750mL bottle. To reserve a bottle at the Bulleit Distilling Company for pickup, please visit AnyRoad.